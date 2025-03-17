Paddy Pimblett shares an astounding take on Michael Chandler allegedly "cheating" in fights: "I'll do the same thing as Dustin Poirier"

Paddy Pimblett recently gave his take on the claims of Michael Chandler being a dirty fighter. Pimblett stated that Chandler may face harsh consequences if the American utilizes any unethical methods during their contest.

Pimblett is set to face Chandler in a lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 314. The PPV event will take place on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

In a recent interview with Jon Anik on UFC's YouTube channel, the Brit discussed Chandler's tactics of using illegal moves in his fights. While Pimblett understands Chandler's perspective, he noted that it was the referee's responsibility to resolve the situation.

“If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying. Like, that’s on the ref. He’s just throwing hammer fists at the back of Charles Oliveira’s head. Charles either needs to move his head, or the ref needs to say something to him. I did watch that fight the other day, though. He does hammer fist him 12 times on the back of the head. Just like that, and he knows what he’s doing. If I was in that position, I’m Charles, I’m saying, ‘Ref, what are you doing here? That was some bad refereeing right there.''

Pimblett went on to cite Dustin Poirier's accusation that Chandler tried to fish hook him while attempting a rear naked choke at UFC 281. 'The Baddy' issued a strong warning if something like that happens during their contest next month, saying:

''But obviously I've seen the Poirier one as well. Then Poirier saying he tried to fish hook him to get the choke and stuff like that. I'll do the same thing as Poirier. If that happens, I'll bite his finger and try and cut it off with my teeth. Like, it's one of them. But I always say, if you're not cheating, you're not trying!"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (via Red Corner MMA's X post):

Mauricio Ruffy is interested in serving as the backup fighter for the Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett bout at UFC 314

Mauricio Ruffy has emerged as an exciting contender in the lightweight division due to his impressive performances inside the octagon.

Ruffy recently took to X and requested to be the backup fighter for the Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett matchup at UFC 314 next month, writing:

''UFC, I’m ready to face Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett, if the fight falls through! I’m 100% physically, I’M READY! You have my number, just call''

