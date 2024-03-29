Michael Chandler reacts to news about Conor McGregor planning to not retire any time soon

Michael Chandler will not let Conor McGregor forget about him.

Often asked about his return to fighting and future in MMA, McGregor joined TNT Sports to discuss his fighting career and was asked his thoughts on a potential retirement given his age and net worth.

With a typical fighter response, McGregor claimed he does not ever see himself retiring, believing he will have a desire to fight for the rest of his life regardless of his financial success in other business ventures.

McGregor said he does not believe he can 'ever call it a day' until he is 'laid out flat.'

Of the many to chime in their response, Chandler left a blunt comment on Instagram, saying he 'knows a guy' who could put 'The Notorious' in the given situation.

Chandler commented:

"I know a guy who can 'lay him out flat'"

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor on Instagram [via @mmafighting on Instagram]

Although briefly rumored to fight in June after McGregor announced the fight on New Year's Eve 2023, the UFC has yet to confirm the matchup. UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed the release of 'Road House' caused complications in the matchup and the promotion is now attempting to book the two lightweights with the film available on Amazon Prime Video.

When was the last time Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler fought in the UFC?

Having been linked to each other since coaching against one another on The Ultimate Fighter, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have both taken extensive leaves from the Octagon while awaiting a potential matchup.

McGregor, now 35 years old, has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 in July 2021. Chandler has competed more recently but was also last seen losing to Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022.

With his 38th birthday in April, Chandler has not fought in 16 months and will likely be approaching two full years away from the UFC upon his next appearance.

Should McGregor return from the UFC, the absence would mark the longest layoff of his career. The former two-division champion previously took time away to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 299.