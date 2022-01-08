"A guy who's a perennial entertainer" - Michael Chandler recognizes Tony Ferguson as one of his next potential opponents

Michael Chandler sees "perennial entertainer" Tony Ferguson as one of his potential opponents in the future. He feels that the lightweight division in the UFC offers exciting and tough matchups, even beyond the top five contenders.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Chandler expressed his desire to book big fights and compete for the the lightweight title once again:

"The UFC lightweight division is easily one of the most, one of the toughest of course but also one of the most exciting, with so many different matchups and everybody inside the top five, obviously you got Conor coming back from an injury. You got Tony Ferguson who's outside the top five but still a guy who's a perennial entertainer, you know. So it's such an entertaining division to be a part of and it's hard because I want big fights. I want to get close to that title shot again."

Watch Michael Chandler's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Michael Chandler claims to beat Tony Ferguson "from bell to bell"

The UFC lightweight division is witnessing a new rivalry. Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler recently traded shots at each other online, with 'El Cucuy' taking the first dig.

'Iron' was quick to respond and issued an ominous warning to Ferguson. Chandler suggested that 'El Cucuy' should hope for a merciful referee if they ever fought:

"Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect... you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens."

Chandler and Ferguson are both coming off multiple-fight losing streaks and a matchup between the two has the potential to be an out-and-out war. It will be interesting to see if this fight comes to fruition anytime soon.

