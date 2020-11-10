Michael Chandler refuses to step in against Rafael dos Anjos for UFC Vegas 14 main event

The highly-awaited lightweight clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev was recently called off after the latter pulled out due to an undisclosed injury. With the status of this weekend's UFC Vegas 14 main event still hanging in the balance, dos Anjos called out UFC's newest signee, Michael Chandler.

The former Bellator MMA sensation finally responded to dos Anjos' callout on Instagram. After recently serving as the back-up for the UFC 254 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler has confirmed his disinterest in a fight with Rafael dos Anjos.

While responding to a few comments on his official Instagram handle, Chandler wrote that he and his team have other plans in the UFC. Hence, a fight with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is definitely not a possibility at the moment.

Here is a screenshot of Michael Chandler refusing to step in as dos Anjos' next opponent:

Here is how Michael Chandler responded

What could be in store for Michael Chandler in the UFC?

Having initially being picked as the backup for either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje, it seems the UFC has big plans for Michael Chandler in the lightweight division. While the former Bellator lightweight champion has claimed that he isn't in the UFC for a long time, there are several big fights that Chandler could get himself booked into.

A potential clash with someone as highly ranked as Dan Hooker or Charles Oliveira could be possible options. But then again, the UFC also wouldn't mind giving Michael Chandler a debuting opponent who is ranked below the top 10. For instance, the likes of Beneil Dariush, Kevin Lee, Gregor Gillespie, or Drew Dober could be viable options.

As things stand, Rafael dos Anjos' initial callout of Michael Chandler has been turned down, and the former 155 champ remains without an opponent for this weekend. And as time gradually progresses, it looks like the UFC will be forced to change the main event for UFC Vegas 14.