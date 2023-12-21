Michael Chandler responds hilariously to Theo Von's confusion of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for a dog

Despite waiting for almost a year now, UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler still doesn’t have a concrete date for his fight with Conor McGregor.

This means that the last time he set foot in the octagon was his loss to Dustin Poirier, which took place well over a year ago at UFC 281.

Judging by his most recent post on X, though, ‘Iron Mike’ is still training as hard as ever.

More to the point, the former Bellator champion’s sense of humor clearly isn’t lacking, either.

Chandler posted a video of his training but interspersed an audio clip of comedian Theo Von discussing the merits of Brazilian jiu-jitsu over the top.

For those unaware, Von’s discussion of the grappling sport, which recently went viral, saw him claim that he initially thought the term referred to a breed of dog.

He also suggested that jiu-jitsu resembled one fighter “trying to protect a little raspberry” and “the other one trying to get that berry”.

Despite pleading ignorance when it comes to jiu-jitsu, though, at a closer glance, the comedian would appear to know more than he lets on.

A post on Instagram from @nashvillemma, which dates back to September 2020, shows Von training in what is described as his “first taste” of jiu-jitsu.

Is Michael Chandler fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 300?

Michael Chandler seems to have been waiting forever for a date for his long-awaited clash with Conor McGregor.

The former Bellator champion is supposedly scheduled to face the UFC’s biggest star, and the two rivals coached TUF 31 against one another earlier this year to build to the fight.

However, for a variety of reasons, the bout still does not have a concrete date.

Chandler recently appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss the recent rumors that his showdown with ‘The Notorious’ would not be going ahead and largely dismissed them. Instead, he had the following to say:

“Chandler vs. Conor is happening, I don’t have a date, or a location, or a UFC number for you, but it’s definitely gonna happen next year.”

Watch Michael Chandler discuss this below:

‘Iron Mike’ also took a swipe at McGregor on social media for his recent face-off with former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan at an IBA boxing event in Dubai.