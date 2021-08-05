Michael Chandler reveals how he plans on defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is rumored to be fighting former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

Ahead of the fight, Michael Chandler was asked whether he thinks he’ll knock out Justin Gaethje and which round he thinks he’ll secure the KO/TKO in. Chandler responded by stating:

“I do think I can knock him out. He’s been knocked out in the past. He’s also weathered some crazy storms. So, I think this fight is about patience, precision, poise, confidence, and cardio. And I think I have all those attributes. I also think Justin has all those attributes. I think both of us have been in some crazy fights. We both have proven that we can keep a high pace. I believe I knock him out in the third round; just like Eddie Alvarez did, just like Dustin Poirier did. I think we get into a firefight. We stand toe to toe. We entertain you guys for 12 to 13 minutes, and I get a finish by TKO or clean KO in the third round.”

Michael Chandler believes he and Justin Gaethje have similar exciting fighting styles

Michael Chandler is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion

Michael Chandler is seemingly of the view that he and Gaethje have similar fighting styles and are both explosive fighters. Chandler said:

“Yeah, I think it’s no secret – Justin and I both like to go out there and fight. That’s why I think the fans took to me so quickly in the UFC. That’s why the fans took to him so quickly as he came into the UFC. He almost fought a title in his second fight. If he would’ve beaten Eddie Alvarez, he would’ve fought for the title. So, he’s a consummate professional, consummate banger – So, we’re gonna have a good time. So, make sure you tune in. Hopefully, we get a fight date announced soon. I can’t see what’s happening. Obviously, there’s some rumors out there, but nothing’s set in stone yet. So, we shall see.” (*Video courtesy: XcellentMMA; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

There’s an air of uncertainty as to whether the Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje matchup will materialize at UFC 268. The event is set to take place in New York, where the authorities are purportedly looking to implement a vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, entertainment facilities, and other public places from August 16th, 2021 onwards.

And Michael Chandler recently revealed via Instagram that he won’t be getting vaccinated against COVID-19 before a COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent approved by the FDA. Chandler clarified that he isn’t against vaccines but is simply waiting for FDA approval.

Whether or not the potential matchup between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje comes to fruition is likely to unravel in the days to come.

