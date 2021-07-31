Michael Chandler opens as a betting underdog ahead of UFC lightweight clash with Justin Gaethje

With an exhilarating UFC lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler on the cusp of being officially announced following the two fighters' verbal agreement, the opening betting lines for the match have been released.

Michael Chandler opened as a +120 underdog early on, while Justin Gaethje sits as a -140 favorite. The betting odds are from BetOnline, and were first posted by MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu.

Here are the opening odds for Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler:



Justin Gaethje -140 (5/7)

Michael Chandler +120 (6/5)



(odds via @betonline_ag) #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/u2g5zQMZyJ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 31, 2021

The news of the Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje fight was first reported by ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, who revealed that the 155 lbs clash would take place at UFC 268. Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington's much-anticipated rematch has already been booked for the main event of UFC 268, so it is likely we will see Chandler vs. Gaethje move into a co-main slot.

Lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will meet at UFC 268 in November, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN.



Contracts have not been signed, but both parties agreed to the bout. The promotion is targeting Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6 for the event. pic.twitter.com/blbjAs19Dy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 30, 2021

Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler have been going back and forth over social media, with both men accusing the other of evading the matchup. During a live Instagram video, later posted to YouTube by TheMacLife, Chandler stated:

"I'll tell you what, I've said Justin Gaethje's name no less than a 100 times since I've signed with the organization," said Michael Chandler during a Q&A session on his Instagram. "He has been asked to fight me three or four different times; every time he has declined."

This naturally prompted Justin Gaethje to lash out in response. 'The Highlight' posted the following to his Twitter account:

"@MikeChandlerMMA is talking out of his a**. I was waiting for the bout agreement 3 weeks into camp and wake up to news his daddy Dana gave him the shot. He’s been out of commission since the KO. What am I missing? I’m on vacay and this f***er is slandering my name. 3-4 times?"

@MikeChandlerMMA is talking out of his ass. I was waiting for the bout agreement 3 weeks into camp and wake up to news his daddy Dana gave him the shot. He’s been out of commission since the KO. What am I missing? I’m on vacay and this fucker is slandering my name. 3-4 times? 🤦‍♂️ — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 21, 2021

The two top-ranked 155er's appear to have finally reached an agreement. A win here for either man could well see them be next to face the winner of Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, and earn a shot at the much-coveted UFC lightweight belt.

