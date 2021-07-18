Watch: Michael Chandler is all class even after being called out live on air by Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 31

Islam Makhachev took his current streak to eight wins with a dominant victory over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31 on Saturday, July 17.

Makhachev is considered the next big name to come out of Dagestan, the hallowed land of fighting. The Russian announced himself on the biggest stage tonight and proved that he is here to be known for more than being Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege.

Islam Makhachev finished Thiago Moises with a rear-naked choke submission in the fourth round. The Dagestani then called out three big names from the lightweight division for his next outing - Michael Chandler, Rafael dos Anjos, and Tony Ferguson.

Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) tells me he his ideal next fight would be Michael Chandler. Interested in Rafael dos Anjos and Tony Ferguson, as well. He also says he thinks Dustin Poirier will be the champion, when he gets his shot at a UFC title. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 18, 2021

In a post-fight interview with ESPN, Islam Makhachev reiterated that he would love to fight Michael Chandler, who was on ESPN desk duty for the night's event.

"Everybody... I see sitting at ESPN - Michael Chandler. Why not? Let's go, Chandler... You come from Bellator, I wanna give you hard time. Let's do this. Chandler, if you hear me. Let's go, let's do this. You come from Bellator, I wanna check your skills," said Islam Makhachev.

A class act as always, Michael Chandler responded with respect and admiration for his fellow lightweight. Keeping his fighter persona aside for the occasion and donning his analyst hat, Chandler said:

"Slick little call out right there. But he did what he said he was gonna do and he did what he needed to do tonight, which is go out there and put a big stamp on his performance. And now he is doing what he needs to do as well. He is at No.9 and he wants to say as many names as he possibly can. Slick little call out man, the man impressed tonight. I got to take my fighter hat off, be the analyst tonight - he did a phenomenal job against a very tough man. Kid's got a bright future, we'll see what happens," Michael Chandler answered.

Catch the exchange below:

"Chandler, if you hear me, let's go, let's do this. You come from Bellator, I want to check your skills."@MAKHACHEVMMA calls out @MikeChandlerMMA, who's watching from the #UFCVegas31 post-show set 😬 pic.twitter.com/pAhZ7UOyTI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 18, 2021

This was Michael Chandler's first outing as a fight analyst for ESPN.

Islam Makhachev: "Why are all these guys running?"

Islam Makhachev has not lost since getting TKO'd by Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in October 2015. Since then, Makhachev has gone through the likes of Nik Lentz, Chris Wade, Arman Tsarukyan, and Drew Dober.

While there is a section of the MMA community that believes the Islam Makhachev hype train is overrated, there is no denying that the 29-year-old Dagestani is here to make his mark. After all, he has been compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov by some of the greatest minds of the sport.

In the post-fight octagon interview with Paul Felder, Islam Makhachev expressed surprise at why so many lightweights are refusing to fight him. He proceeded to warn the entire division that he is coming for them.

"You can run, but you can't hide. I'm coming. I'm here."



pic.twitter.com/wsSceQemNy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 18, 2021

