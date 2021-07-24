"Let’s make it happen then" - Michael Chandler continues war of words with Justin Gaethje

Top-ranked UFC lightweights Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje have been going back and forth on social media as the hype around a potential fight between the two men continues to grow.

Michael Chandler is the most recent of the two to take shots at the other, responding to some of Gaethje's previous comments by stating the following on Twitter:

"Let’s make it happen then. The fans want it. I’ve been asking for it."

Let’s make it happen then. The fans want it. I’ve been asking for it. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 24, 2021

Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

'Iron' and Justin Gaethje's war of words began during Chandler's recently held Instagram live session, which was later uploaded to TheMacLife's YouTube channel. In the video, Chandler accused Gaethje of repeatedly declining to fight against him.

"I'll tell you what, I've said Justin Gaethje's name no less than a 100 times since I've signed with the organization," said Michael Chandler during a Q&A session on his Instagram. "He has been asked to fight me three or four different times; every time he has declined. He and I rank two spots away from each other. He hasn't fought since last October. He needs to get a fight if he thinks he's gonna fight for the title. For some reason, him and his camp have no interest in fighting me."

This, unsurprisingly, did not sit well with Justin Gaethje, who was quick to respond on social media. 'The Highlight' claimed that he was waiting for news of a fight agreement between the two when he found out that the UFC had granted Michael Chandler a title shot against Charles Oliveira.

"@MikeChandlerMMA is talking out of his ass. I was waiting for the bout agreement 3 weeks into camp and wake up to news his daddy Dana gave him the shot. He’s been out of commission since the KO. What am I missing? I’m on vacay and this fucker is slandering my name. 3-4 times?"

@MikeChandlerMMA is talking out of his ass. I was waiting for the bout agreement 3 weeks into camp and wake up to news his daddy Dana gave him the shot. He’s been out of commission since the KO. What am I missing? I’m on vacay and this fucker is slandering my name. 3-4 times? 🤦‍♂️ — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 21, 2021

With luck, this back and forth between the two men will be enough to warrant the UFC booking a fight between them. Both are fan-favorite fighters with exciting styles. There is also the fact that a win for either man might well put them in line for a shot at the UFC lightweight title once Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira's upcoming fight is resolved.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh