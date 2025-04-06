Michael Chandler's wife Brie pens heartfelt update on birth of daughter, earns a like from Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler and his wife Brie are new parents once more. The couple welcomed their daughter Dru Miller Chandler into the world on March 31 via a gestational carrier.

The UFC fighter's spouse penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark the occasion and 'Iron's' once-planned opponent, Conor McGregor, was among those who shared in the couple's joy.

Chandler is scheduled to take on surging lightweight star Paddy Pimblett the coming weekend at UFC 314. Hence, Brie was pleasantly surprised when her husband flew in for their gestational carrier, Balir's C-section. In a thank you note on Instagram, she wrote:

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude to our sweet gestational carrier, Blair, who brought our daughter into the world. What a gift. @michaelchandler, a surprised me by flying in during her c-section and I couldn't stop crying- he is less than two weeks out from his next fight and our little world is full of wonderful chaos."

Brie then went on to reveal that her daughter's middle name Miller was in honor of her late godmother, before once again thanking their gestational carrier:

"It takes a special human to carry another's embryo. So thank you Blair for the selflessness and the wonderful woman you are."

Check out Brie and Michael Chandler with their daughter below:

Fans and fighters flooded her post congratulating the new parents, with even rival Conor McGregor liking the post. Chandler and his wife now share three children, his two adopted sons, Hap and Ace Chandler, and their newborn daughter.

Chandler vs. Pimblett is set to serve as the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Many believe a win against the highly touted Scouser could propel 'Iron' to the title mix, despite his recent losses.

And it looks like 'Iron' is still intent on securing the McGregor fight he was once promised. During a recent interview, the hard-hitting 155-pounder stated that he plans to call out 'The Notorious' after taking care of business at UFC 314.

