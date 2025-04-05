Michael Chandler reveals gameplan for Paddy Pimblett fight 

Michael Chandler is set to face Paddy Pimblett at the upcoming UFC 314 pay-per-view on April 12. Ahead of their clash, Chandler opened up about his strategy going into the fight against the surging lightweight prospect.

'Iron' typically employs an aggressive fighting style, throwing powerful strikes to overwhelm his opponents. Despite his credentialed collegiate wrestling background, the American doesn't really pursue repeated takedowns and control time.

While this approach has been entertaining for fans and earned Chandler numerous post-fight bonuses, his UFC record is 2-4. Nevertheless, he plans to use the same all-action gameplan against Pimblett. Speaking in a recent joint interview on ESPN MMA with 'The Baddy', the former title challenger said:

"Man, I'm going to go out there and do exactly what I always do. I'm going to have one foot on the gas, one foot on Paddy's throat. I'm going to throw big bombs and we're going to see if he sinks or swims."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (7:36):

Chandler is coming off a defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. Meanwhile, Pimblett delivered an impressive performance against King Green in his last fight at UFC 304, winning via submission in the first round to take his UFC record to 6-0.

Michael Chandler discusses future in the UFC, still holds championship aspirations

Michael Chandler entered the UFC with a strong reputation as a former Bellator champion. Shortly after winning his debut fight against Dan Hooker, Chandler earned the opportunity to compete for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 262. However, he came up short against Charles Oliveira for the vacant title.

Despite going 1-3 in his next four bouts, 'Iron' is optimistic about a resurgence in his UFC career. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Chandler stated:

"This is another opportunity for me to continue to stake my claim, to say, 'Hey, I'm still here. I'm still working toward that title, I still believe a UFC title fight is in my future, I got a lot of tread left on my tires, and a win over Paddy Pimblett proves that I'm not just here to take these cherry-picked top five guys to protect my ranking. I'm throwing everything on the line April 12."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (2:26):

