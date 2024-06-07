Michael Chandler's wife Brie's latest post could mean good news for Conor McGregor fans

It appears that Conor McGregor will be making his highly anticipated return to action against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, after all. While fans have been worried about the bout getting canceled, Chandler's wife recently shared some news that indicated her husband will be fighting on June 29 in Las Vegas.

For context, the UFC surprisingly scrapped a long-awaited press conference for the McGregor-Chandler fight in Dublin earlier this week. Given that the presser was canceled without revealing the reason why, fans began speculating that the fight was off due to one of them potentially being injured or testing positive for banned substances.

While journalist Ariel Helwani later clarified that there wasn't any controversial reason behind the cancellation, fans weren't entirely convinced. However, Chandler's wife recently shared a post on her social media that could appease them.

The practicing medical professional took to Instagram Stories to announce that she will be taking some time off for her husband's fight on June 29 and wrote:

"Many of you are aware that my husband fights for the UFC - I will be gone end of June supporting him at his next fight June 29th. We will then go on a family trip for much needed time together after the chaos. Excited to see your faces when I return!"

Check out Brie Chandler's Instagram post below:

Screenshots from @drbriechandler on Instagram

Ariel Helwani shares crucial update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Ariel Helwani recently shared some significant updates on the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. Helwani expressed optimism about the bout taking place but previously mentioned that the promotion was looking at alternate options in case the McGregor-Chandler fight fell through.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour show, the veteran MMA journalist also addressed the Dublin presser getting suddenly canceled followed by McGregor pulling out of all his media obligations. He stated:

"I can tell you as of last night, as of today, I can tell you there is great positivity that this fight is going forward. If you’re asking me right now if Conor McGregor is going to fight Michael Chandler on June 29? My answer is yes. As of right now, yes. Do I know what happens tomorrow? No."

Helwani continued:

"Do I know what happens the next day? No. But as of right now, the vibes could not be any more different than Sunday and Monday. The positivity could not be any greater than what I was hearing on those two days. It is so much higher now. There is great positivity and optimism that all systems are go."

