During a recent media scrum, new UFC signing Michael Chandler opened up on a potential fight between him and former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson.

Chandler asserted that he’d love to fight Ferguson, adding that the latter is the scariest fighter in the Lightweight division.

Michael Chandler is playing an important role at UFC 254

Michael Chandler is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in Bellator history.

Chandler was a mainstay in the Bellator MMA promotion but recently parted ways with them in order to test the waters of free agency.

The former Bellator Lightweight Champion ended up signing with the UFC and is presently serving as the back-up fighter for the headlining bout of UFC 254.

Reigning UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Interim UFC Lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje in a title unification match-up that will serve as the main event of UFC 254.

Should either Nurmagomedov or Gaethje withdraw from the fight owing to injury or other issues, Chandler would step in and compete in place of them.

Khabib: "I don't even need to use my wrestling against Michael Chandler. I know he came here to Abu Dhabi, but he's going to come here, make weight and go home... Go home and fight with other fighters. He is not a high level championship fighter."



Link: https://t.co/7ntzidm8fF pic.twitter.com/NcfVIauJjT — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 19, 2020

Michael Chandler had words of high praise for Tony Ferguson

Chiming in with his two cents on Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler noted that El Cucuy and him have engaged in several back-and-forth exchanges on social media.

Additionally, Chandler continued that they are also willing to fight one another.

Michael Chandler added that he believes a fight against Tony Ferguson would be the perfect fight for introducing him to the UFC fans.

Chandler stated:

“I think Tony Ferguson’s the scariest guy in the division. He’s got a screw loose – and he fights like it – and it’s admirable.”

Furthermore, Chandler explained that although he’d like to know when he can relax and stop worrying about staying ready as the back-up for the UFC 254 headlining bout, he understands that the UFC has bigger things to worry about than catering to his convenience.

Michael Chandler believes that Tony Ferguson is the logical first fight for him in the UFC should he not compete this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5t0quaKI5w — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 20, 2020

Chandler also refuted the allegations that certain sections of the MMA community have been levying at him with regard to a fight against Islam Makhachev.

Addressing the same, Chandler revealed that he’d never been offered the Makhachev fight at UFC 254 and indicated that he’d like to fight top-ranking opponents rather than the Russian.

Moreover, Chandler emphasized that he’s always been a fan of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality show and that he’d be open to serving as a coach on the show opposite Tony Ferguson before fighting him.

