Michael Chandler doesn't see Dustin Poirier lasting long if they fight

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has claimed that Dustin Poirier won't get past the first two rounds in a potential fight against him.

In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Michael Chandler discussed how a potential title fight between him and Dustin Poirier is likely to pan out. Chandler said that he intends to put the pressure on Poirier from the get-go and make The Diamond fight off of his back foot from the beginning of the fight.

Another look at Michael Chandler’s UFC debut: pic.twitter.com/CT1eDMjaXS — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 25, 2021

The former Bellator lightweight champ said Poirier will be taken aback when he feels the power coming from his hands and predicted a knockout victory for himself. Michael Chandler further claimed that he would be surprised if Poirier lasted more than a couple of rounds against him.

“I think you see very similar shades of myself and Dan Hooker. I’m going to put Poirier on his back foot. I’m going to push him up against the fence. He’s going to be fighting off of his back foot. He’s not going to ever engage me. He’s not going to ever put pressure on me or put me against the cage where he is most dangerous. And I’m going to throw punches in bunches. He’s going to be very surprised with my power, I think I finish him within the first two rounds."

Michael Chandler suddenly finds himself in the title conversation after picking up a stunning knockout victory against top contender Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257. The fight happened to be the former Bellator lightweight champion's promotional debut and his performance was mighty impressive, to say the least.

Michael Chandler calls out McGregor, Poirier and Khabib after his UFC debut 👀#UFC257



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/H1xNLNGmCD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2021

However, although Chandler's victory got fans hyped up, it was in the main event of UFC 257 that the world would get shaken up. Dustin Poirier exacted sweet revenge over the man who knocked him out six years ago. Poirier became the first man ever to knock out former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in the second round of their lightweight clash at UFC 257.

Will Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler scrap for the title next?

Both Chandler and Poirier took home handsome $50,000 bonuses for their electrifying performances at the pay-per-view which took place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi. Following the event, there was a lot of speculation surrounding a possible title fight between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier since Khabib Nurmagomedov is obviously not coming back.

However, in the post-fight interview, Poirier said that he doesn't want to fight Chandler next. According to Poirier, Chandler is just one-fight-old in the promotion and must pick up a few more wins before challenging for the title. He said that he is interested in a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor or a lightweight duel with Nate Diaz instead.

