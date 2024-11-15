Michael Chandler shares four-word reaction as Islam Makhachev promises to grant winner of UFC 309 co-main event "an audience"

Michael Chandler has responded to Islam Makhachev's tweet ahead of his big co-main event fight this weekend. On Nov. 16, Chandler will run it back with Charles Oliveira and looks to tie up his series with the former UFC lightweight champion in the UFC 309 co-main event.

The winner of this bout would be in a prime position to contend for the lightweight title in 2025. The thought among many is they could conceivably clash against the winner of yet unannounced championship clash between titleholder Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.

The stakes of tomorrow's co-headlining fight is seemingly not lost on the current champion as Makhachev took to his X account and said:

"Chandler vs Oliveira 2 is very interesting fight to watch. Get an impressive win and champ might grant you an audience next."

Chandler responded to the reigning UFC lightweight champion's tweet and said:

"Would be an honor"

Check out Michael Chandler's response to Islam Makhachev's pre-UFC 309 tweet below:

Michael Chandler and his ambitious plan for 2025

Michael Chandler is back in the octagon after two years following a loss to Dustin Poirier and waiting for a Conor McGregor fight that did not end up coming to fruition. This fight not only represents redemption in the sense of avenging his prior loss to Oliveira but there could also be broader redemption to be found in his UFC lightweight title chase.

The Charles Oliveira defeat was also in a contest for the vacant UFC lightweight belt at UFC 262 which Michael Chandler seemed fairly close to winning in the opening stanza. However, he was finished with strikes in the opening seconds of round two by 'Do Bronx'.

The 38-year-old has a chance to even things up with Oliveira but also to vault himself to a chance at carving out a .500 record for himself in UFC title bouts. The former multi-time Bellator champion seems to see the UFC gold as a capstone achievement and is also mapping out making history.

If 'Iron' beats Oliveira and then unseats Islam Makhachev, he would become the oldest lightweight champion in UFC history.

The Missouri native would beat the prior record held by Sean Sherk, who won the title as a 33-year-old.

