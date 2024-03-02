"Ice spice punching the air rn" - Fans react to Charles Oliveira spending time with his girlfriend Vitoria Brum in Cancun

Charles Oliveira posted a poolside photo with his girlfriend, and the Instagram MMA community was buzzing about it.

If you search Charles Oliveira Girlfriend, you will find information on Vitoria Brum. An Instagram photo was posted by the former UFC lightweight champion of the two enjoying their time swimming. This snap was taken a couple of days ago in Cancun, enjoying the sun and surf.

Several Instagram users flocked to the comments section to comment on the UFC submission specialist relaxing with his partner.

@g1ouz said:

"Ice spice punching the air rn"

@robert_frankenstein stated:

"She better stay away from my pookie bear 👿"

@brennanowe000 quipped:

"Islam could never"

@zaidghray said:

"I apologize I was not familiar with your game dobronx"

@lxysushshhs stated:

"Charles how do you get all the ladies help a brother out"

@soundofshutze quipped:

"Charles the Rizz god illuminated"

[Image Courtesy: @charlesdobronxs comments on Instagram]

Check out Charles Oliveira's Instagram post that had people talking below:

Charles Oliveira and Ice Spice: Backstory on the meme

Charles Oliveira has jokingly been romantically linked to the popular artist Ice Spice for months now, and he has had to deny this story multiple times. It seems this has been going on with Oliveira since last Summer, and he often responds with "What?" and "Who?".

MMA fans on X have taken on a playful trolling style where they inserted Oliveira's name into a rumor that he was dating rapper Ice Spice. The posts usually have a "per TMZ" at the bottom, but it's just fans being silly about the two dating and then, later in the year, them breaking up.

Other similar trolling styles in this situation have involved fake crediting other news outlets to playfully feign legitimacy for their rumor.

This whole trolling timeline transpired for a meaningful amount of 2023. 'Do Bronx' has continually responded with confusion whenever reports of him dating Ice Spice came out, whenever fans asked him about it, etc.

The native of Sao Paulo state had online inquiries about this rapper relationship that he addressed from June through December of last year.

Isis Naija Gaston, aka Ice Spice, is by all accounts not dating Oliveira, but some don't let the truth get in the way of a good troll. Just because she's a Bronx native does not mean she's with 'Do Bronx' after all.