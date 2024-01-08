Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested for “Ghost Gun” possession after concerned fan calls police

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was arrested over the weekend in a firearm-related situation.

TMZ Sports reported at length the details of the Chavez Jr. arrest. They reported that a concerned fan called the police as he suspected Chavez Jr. could be a danger to not only himself but potentially others.

The son of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. was transported to Van Nuys' Valley Jail for illegal possession of an assault rifle over the weekend in Los Angeles

The law enforcement officials present described the weapon as a "ghost gun," which means it was untraceable.

LAPD found the illegal firearm after Chavez Jr. had allowed officers on the scene to come into his home.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and his boxing efforts overall

The 37-year-old has not fought under Queensberry Rules in over two years now. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last competed in December 2021 when he returned to the win column by besting David Zegarra via unanimous decision. This win came on the heels of a split decision loss to former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in June of that same year.

The Mexico native has posted a 7-6 record over the last decade-plus of his career. Chavez Jr. was a former WBC middleweight champion who, at one point, had notched multiple title defenses and seemed like a promising pugilist who would do well at the highest levels of the sport for many years to come. He has competed against names like Canelo Alvarez, Sergio Martinez, and Daniel Jacobs.

Chavez Jr. has had sixty professional boxing bouts but never quite lived up to the massive resume of his legendary father, which is something that followed him through his own fighting efforts a lot. Personal issues in recent years include but are not limited to partying a lot and previously concerning Chavez Sr's well-being.

The boxer has not seemed well as of late, and people who have seen some of the troubling things he has posted to social media in recent times may sadly not be as surprised at this news.