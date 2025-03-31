Michael Chandler shares four-word reaction to stacked UFC 314 card featuring showdown with Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler has shared his reaction to the updated UFC 314 main card. The 38-year-old is scheduled to take on Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of the same card in Miami.

Chandler will be hoping to get back to winning ways after he suffered a unanimous loss against Charles Oliveira in his last outing at UFC 309. On the other hand, Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC and will be hoping to extend his win streak after a dominant first-round submission victory over King Green at UFC 304.

The main card of UFC 314 will commence with a featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez and debutant Patricio Pitbull which will be followed by a fight between Bryce Mitchell and the hard-hitting Jean Silva.

After Chandler clashes with Pimblett in a lightweight showdown, the fan-favorite Alexander Volkanovski will face Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title.

Unfortunately, as per a post on X by the promotion, the UFC main card had to undergo a slight change as the fight between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates was scrapped due to an injury sustained by Neal. However, this development did not seem to bother 'Iron'. He replied to UFC's post on X, writing:

"Heck of a card!"

Check out the updated UFC 314 main card and Michael Chandler's reaction below:

Michael Chandler issues warning to Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 314

There are only a few days left before Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett find themselves locked in the cage at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida.

'Iron' recently posted a video on his Instagram handle, where he fired a warning to Pimblett, stating that he would knock out Pimblett in a "couple of rounds":

"I dont think he's ever been hit by anybody even in the same stratosphere as me. I am going to put a pace on paddy and pressure on paddy like he has never felt before."

The former lightweight title challenger added:

"He's gonna be on his backfoot, his back is going to be close to the cage and I am gonna land a right hand or a left hook and put his lights out within the first couple of rounds."

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

