Michael Chandler shares heartwarming post in support of Donald Trump after hush money case verdict: "You’ve been in my corner"

Michael Chandler, amongst many supporters, has expressed his thoughts for former US President Donald Trump in light of his recent conviction. The 45th President of the United States was convicted of 35 felony counts of falsifying business documents. This is the first time a former US President has been convicted of a crime. Trump is now awaiting sentencing.

The business mogul-turned-world-leader is an avid MMA fan, rubbing elbows with significant personalities like UFC president Dana White. The MMA community embraced him as well, specifically the fighters.

UFC action-man Michael Chandler took to Instagram to show support for Trump in these crucial times, saying:

"You’ve been in my corner, now I’m in yours...You know where I stand…and you know who I stand with...See you at the top!"

Dillon Danis offers insight into Donald Trump's conviction fallout

More MMA personalities are either showing support for Trump or at the very least, offering insight on what his historic conviction means. One such personality, former IBJJF brownbelt world champion Dillon Danis, gave a simple analysis of what will happen to Trump next.

The colorful MMA star posted on Twitter:

"He just won the election."

Putting Trump against the ropes like this can make him look even more of a hero to his supporters, maybe even a martyr. We've seen what Trump supporters can do for their leader when he's put on the defensive. The most prominent one is the January 6 United States Capitol attack in 2021, a violent response to Trump losing the presidential election.

Though, by law, Donald Trump will never be able to run for office again due to his conviction, this doesn't mean his support will waver. He may not win an official election, but as Danis said, he may very well win the election that matters.

Everything hinges on his sentencing, which will happen in July.