Donald Trump thanks 'true warrior' Jorge Masvidal during his 4th of July rally in Florida

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal has been extremely vocal about his support for the former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, throughout the controversial figure's 2020 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump has also returned the favor several times, heaping praise on Jorge Masvidal during his speeches.

In a recent rally held on Saturday night at the rain-soaked Sarasota Fairgrounds in Florida, Donald Trump once again took his hat off to Jorge Masvidal and thanked 'Gamebred' for his efforts to give Republicans a fighting chance in Miami.

"I also want to thank a man who is a true fighter. You do not want to fight with him. These are tough guys, but don't fight with this guy - Jorge Masvidal - because he brought Miami to a level that nobody thought a Republican could get to. Jorge, I want to thank you very much, you are really - he is truly a warrior. Even our folks from Congress would say Jorge is a warrior," Donald Trump said.

Jorge Masvidal shared part of the speech for his 4th of July tweet and lent his support to Donald Trump yet again.

He, like the several thousand who gathered in Sarasota on Saturday, seemed hopeful about 'winning back' the House and Senate.

"Need to win back the house and senate then we can celebrate. #supernecessary," Jorge Masvidal added to the tweet.

Need to win back the house and senate then we celebrate #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/uTbBAwLbc2 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 4, 2021

Donald Trump won the election in the state of Florida with 51.22% vote, but lost Miami to Joe Biden, who picked up 53.31% votes in the 'Magic City'.

Donald Trump has commended Jorge Masvidal several times in the past

Jorge Masvidal first opened up about his political inclinations last year ahead of the U.S. election and made it known that he was supporting Donald Trump for a re-election.

While Jorge Masvidal made it clear that he was not at all politically savvy, he also said that he sees Donald Trump doing more for the Latin community than any other political leader.

"Do I agree with all his (Donald Trump) policies? Hell no. There’s a million things that need to change, as well. But I see him doing more right in the sense of freedom and for my Latin people than a lot of other motherf*ckers," Jorge Masvidal said on The Dan Le Batard Show.

Jorge Masvidal continued to lend his support to Donald Trump in the months leading up to the election and made appearances at several rallies, including the famous 'Fighters against Socialism' in the key battleground state of Florida.

In a tweet that is now unavailable due to the suspension of Donald Trump's account on Twitter, the former president thanked Jorge Masvidal for his unwavering support.

"Jorge, you're really tough and really smart. My great honor to have your support," Donald Trump wrote.

In one of his presidential speeches, Donald Trump even congratulated Jorge Masvidal for his fastest KO over Ben Askren.

Edited by Harvey Leonard