Watch: Jorge Masvidal talks to Donald Trump about his UFC 261 loss

Jorge Masvidal suffered the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Kamaru Usman on April 24, 2021, at UFC 261. Masvidal faced the welterweight champion in a rematch after losing the bout at UFC 251 via unanimous decision.
Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa uploaded a video story to his Instagram account, which shows 'Gamebred' talking to Donald Trump, the former president of the USA. Apparently, Trump called Masvidal to ask him about the fight and the events that transpired at UFC 261.
You can watch the interaction between the two men at 1:51 of this video:
[Video courtesy: MMA Release]
'Gamebred' appears to be telling Donald Trump about the wrestling-dominant nature of the first fight. Kamaru Usman had outpointed Jorge Masvidal in their first bout to secure a unanimous decision win. However, that fight was scheduled on short notice, and neither combatant could do their best.
That was the primary reason Masvidal wanted a rematch because he stepped in on six days' notice to replace Gilbert Burns for UFC 251. 'Gamebred' told Dana White after the fight that he can defeat 'The Nigerian Nightmare' with a full fight camp.
Clearly, it was not to be. Kamaru Usman put the world on notice when he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in dramatic fashion at UFC 261 to retain the welterweight title.
Jorge Masvidal's affiliation with Donald Trump:
Before Joe Biden was elected the new U.S. president, Jorge Masvidal was an avid and outspoken supporter of then-president Donald Trump. 'Gamebred' campaigned for Trump through his social media and in-person in the lead up to the 2020 election.
Masvidal even turned up to Fight Island for his UFC 251 bout wearing a mask that read "Fighters for Trump."
Following the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021, Twitter decided to ban Donald Trump from their platform permanently. To show his support, Jorge Masvidal tweeted that he would leave the platform too.
Of course, 'Gamebred' didn't follow through and has continued to stay active on the platform. However, it would appear that he and the former president share a good relationship even now.
Donald Trump is also famously good friends with UFC president Dana White.