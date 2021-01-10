Why it looks as though UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is quitting Twitter

Jorge Masvidal has threatened to leave Twitter after United States President Donald Trump was banned permanently from the social networking platform.

In a message posted to his Twitter profile, Jorge Masvidal directed his statement at the platform's founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Trump's account was banned from most social media platforms after groups of his supporters stormed into the US Capitol. They were trying to stop the American Congress from certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory to become the next President.

"Not too many places I ain't been kicked out of, and since all the cool kids have been kicked off Twitter... Jack Dorsey. Follow the leader. Ala din my way out of here #supernecessary," tweeted Masvidal.

Twitter had already flagged and deleted Trump's posts before going against the company's code of conduct and rules.

For banning Trump's account permanently, Twitter justified the decision "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Trump was accused of enticing the riots, and even after the negative repercussion, he referred to the invaders as "patriots."

Twitter warned Trump that if he breached the company's rules again, his account would be suspended. But the warnings were not enough, and soon after, the President tweeted two messages that Twitter considered a boost to aggravate the situation.

Like many other UFC fighters, Jorge Masvidal is a passionate supporter of Trump. Jorge Masvidal had previously tweeted about the January 6 riot that has been considered by some as a "coup attempt."

Masvidal had also defended Trump publicly in another opportunity. Talking to a crowd of hundreds in Trump's rally last October, Masvidal, who is the son of a Cuban immigrant, gave his thoughts on the "threat of socialism" that, according to him, surrounds the United States.

"Obviously, I am not a politician," said Masvidal. "I may not be schooled in a lot of these political issues like some of you, but I do know Latinos. Latinos are not lazy people looking for a handout. Latinos don't want free stuff. We want freedom."

Jorge Masvidal is not the only UFC star to publicly support Donald Trump

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Colorado Springs

MMA became the sport most associated with President Donald Trump during his re-election campaign. UFC president Dana White would constantly partake in Trump's rallies across the country. According to White, Trump would regularly call him after UFC events.

Besides White, other UFC figures have stepped forward to show their appreciation for Donald Trump. Probably the most fervent of them is Colby Covington, who met Trump after capturing the interim UFC welterweight belt. Covington also entered a one-sided feud against NBA star LeBron James, who has never directly acknowledged the insults.

Derrick Lewis, Jorge Masvidal, Henry Cejudo, Nik Lentz, Justin Gaethje, and manager Ali Abdelaziz are some other UFC names who have expressed their praise to Donald Trump openly before.