UFC superstar and Donald Trump supporter Jorge Masvidal reacts to Joe Biden being declared US president

Jorge Masvidal, like many supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, is not satisfied with the results of the Presidential polls.

In one of the closest elections in recent times, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has edged out sitting President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Jorge Masvidal has been quite vocal about his support of Donald Trump and has openly come out in support of him.

The media state has declared Joe Biden the President. I wonder when trump gonna drop the hammer to fix the scorecard? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2020

While many UFC fighters and staff members have been supporting either of the two main candidates for the United States presidency, including UFC president Dana White, Jorge Masvidal is one of the few who has been very vocal in his standing on the issue.

I never voted for #POTUS before. I humbly voted for the first time for @realDonaldTrump to stop the spread of socialism. To keep our taxes down. To bring back our troops. To bring back our jobs. To keep gas prices down. To protect our freedom #thereelection pic.twitter.com/kbRbUeaksH — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 3, 2020

However, now that the elections are done and the counting of votes is almost over, ‘Gamebred’ wants an investigation of the vote counts which swung back and forth before settling in the favour of Joe Biden in many swing States.

Calling America ‘a media state’ referring to Biden’s popularity among the youth, Masvidal wondered when Donald Trump will ‘drop the hammer’, perhaps referring to his claim that he will approach the supreme court for a recount of the votes in the swing states.

Jorge Masvidal eyeing a return to the Octagon in early 2021

Jorge Masvidal stepped inside the Octagon last in July earlier this year taking on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

Masvidal took the fight on short notice when the original challenger, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for Covid-19 and had to pull out.

While Masvidal would go on to lose the fight via unanimous decision, the card reportedly generated 1.3 million pay-per-view buys in the United States, the most since UFC 229 in October.

With other top welterweights already with a fight, it is speculated that Masvidal might take on former teammate Colby Covington in his next UFC outing.

Colby last fought and dominantly finished former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and, just like Jorge Masvidal, is also a staunch supporter of the Republican Party and Donald Trump.