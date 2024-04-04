Michael Chandler sheds light on how he felt when Khabib Nurmagomedov retired just before his UFC debut

Michael Chandler may currently be chasing Conor McGregor but will always remember the one fight he could never have.

As the UFC lightweight boarded a plane, Chandler sent out a tweet asking fans to ask him 'anything' to cure his boredom. One fan inquired about the former Bellator champion's thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement just as he signed with the UFC, prompting Chandler to give his thoughts.

Chandler called the situation "nuts" but claimed everything "worked out" for him in his career. He said:

"It was nuts..it all worked out."

Seven months after 'The Eagle' submitted Justin Gaethje in his final fight, Nurmagomedov's retirement would "work out" for Chandler, as he would receive a chance to fight for the vacant title against Charles Oliveira.

While Nurmagomedov and Chandler did not fight, 'Iron' did serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 254 main event; the final fight of Nurmagomedov's career. While the former spent the majority of his career as the lightweight king of Bellator, Nurmagomedov vs. Chandler was a popular hypothetical matchup amongst fans for many years.

Chandler did not sign with the promotion until 2020 after 23 fights under the Bellator banner. The American would not debut in the UFC until UFC 257, three months after Nurmagomedov left his gloves in the octagon and declared his retirement.

Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov retire?

In the short history of the lightweight division in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered the greatest 155-pound fighter of all time despite retiring at just 32 years old.

Amid a dominant run and at the peak of his popularity, Nurmagomedov's father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, suffered from COVID-19 and passed away in July 2020. Subsequently, the undefeated lightweight champion went out for one final fight and announced his retirement after the win, stating he promised his mother he would not continue without his father.

Nurmagomedov retired with a 29-0 record, the most wins of an undefeated fighter in MMA history. 'The Eagle' also became just the second champion in UFC history to retire with the belt, following Georges St. Pierre's actions in 2017.

