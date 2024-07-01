Michael Chandler suggests they're working on new date for his fight with Conor McGregor: "Big, big weekend"

Michael Chandler's high-profile bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 303 fell through but the former Bellator champion is confident that he will still get the fight. After attending International Fight Week as a fan, Chandler hinted at a potential new date for the matchup soon.

On July 1, the Monday after UFC 303, Chandler teased fans with a tweet recapping his "big weekend." 'Iron' told fans he engaged in a lot of "talks" with the UFC but did not give any further specifics.

Chandler tweeted:

"Big, big weekend of talks and clarity. New date loading..."

Though many interpreted Chandler's tweet as a notion towards a new date for his fight with McGregor, the 38-year-old did not mention 'The Notorious' by name. Following UFC 303, Dana White advised Chandler not to wait for the matchup but also noted he would be open to whatever the former wrestler desires next in his career.

In the same media presser, White declined to speak about McGregor, saying he will not discuss the Irishman until he hears word from the fighter's camp that he is fully healed and ready to fight.

Conor McGregor's injury that prevented him from fighting at UFC 303

Conor McGregor has spent the last three years as a businessman more than a fighter as he recovered from a broken leg suffered at UFC 264. After a nearly three-year layoff, the former champion was scheduled to return at UFC 303 but withdrew from the matchup with an injury.

As he would announce himself on social media, McGregor broke his toe in training camp and decided he would not fight at any less than 100 percent.

Since suffering the injury, neither McGregor nor the UFC has given a timeline for his potential return. Dana White has shown an indication in recent interviews that should he return for another fight, it may not be until either late in 2024 or early 2025.

