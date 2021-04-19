Michael Chandler takes a dig at the UFC lightweight division by using a clip from Eminem's movie 8 Mile

Michael Chandler has taken a dig at all his fellow UFC lightweights by sharing a clip from the movie 8 Mile. Taking to Twitter, Chandler shared an edited clip of himself as Eminem as he took digs at the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira and co.

The former Bellator lightweight champion will be fighting for the UFC lightweight title after competing only once in the promotion. Ahead of his showdown against Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler certainly didn't hold back while taking a shot at his fellow 155-ers.

Here's what Michael Chandler tweeted as he took digs at the UFC lightweights:

At the UFC 262 pay-per-view on May 15th, Michael Chandler will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title. In the aftermath of Khabib Nurmagomedov's official retirement, the UFC had to decide the future of the 155 division.

With Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier settling for a highly-anticipated trilogy fight, the UFC was seemingly left with the only sensible option of booking Chandler vs. Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Given Justin Gaethje's last fight ended in a loss to Khabib, awarding The Highlight with an immediate title shot was a decision the UFC went against.

Michael Chandler debuted in the UFC with a stunning debut in January

In January 2021, Michael Chandler made his UFC debut in the co-main event of UFC 257. Fighting on the undercard of the pay-per-view headlined by the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Iron stole the show with a huge knockout of Dan Hooker.

Immediately after his win, Chandler called out Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and also put the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov on notice. The former Bellator titleholder claimed that if The Eagle ever decided to grace the Octagon again, he should face off against Chandler.

However, a few months later, UFC president Dana White confirmed Nurmagomedov's retirement from Mixed Martial Arts.