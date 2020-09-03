Michael Chandler is presently regarded by most fans and experts as one of the most coveted free agents in MMA. Chandler is yet to sign a contract with an MMA promotion following the expiry of his previous deal with Bellator MMA.

UFC President Dana White had recently indicated that his organization would like to have Chandler within its ranks – However, Chandler and the UFC are yet to officially come to an agreement.

Michael Chandler is open to fighting Leon Edwards at Welterweight

Michael Chandler is a former 3-time Bellator Lightweight Champion and is widely considered as one of the best MMA fighters in Bellator history. Additionally, Chandler holds wins over former UFC champions, namely Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson.

With a considerable amount of momentum on his side thanks to a pair of incredibly impressive KO victories in his most recent MMA fights, Chandler has now taken to his official Twitter account to tease a fight with UFC Welterweight Leon Edwards.

The current #1 contender for Kamaru Usman’s UFC Welterweight title, Gilbert Burns responded to a tweet by a fan regarding whom Leon Edwards ought to fight in the days to come.

Burns suggested that Edwards could potentially be matched up against Michael Chiesa, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, Geoff Neal, or Neil Magny. Michael Chandler responded to Burns’ tweet, stating that he (Chandler) currently weighs 190 pounds.

The Welterweight limit is 170 pounds – Moreover, considering Chandler’s statement regarding him weighing 190 pounds, it’s believed that the former Bellator titlist is insinuating that he could cut down to the Welterweight limit and wouldn’t necessarily be outsized in the 170-pound division even though he’s primarily competed at Lightweight (150 pounds).

Another Twitter user subsequently expressed his excitement and appreciation for Chandler’s willingness to take a risk by moving up a weight class to fight a high-ranking UFC Welterweight nonetheless.

In response to the fan’s tweet (which contained an expletive, owing to which we’ve refrained from displaying the tweet here), Chandler put forth a tweet of his own, stating –

“He needs a fight...I’m game...”

I weighed 190 this morning... — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 2, 2020

The upcoming weeks are most definitely going to be crucial for Michael Chandler and his MMA future

In the aftermath of his vicious first-round TKO loss to Patricio Freire at Bellator 221 in May of last year, Michael Chandler is coming off two consecutive first-round KO wins of his own against Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson respectively.

His aforementioned loss to Freire cost him the Bellator Lightweight Championship; and although it’s entirely possible that Chandler could re-sign with Bellator, he could alternatively be aiming to test the waters in the UFC.

Which MMA organization would you like to see Michael Chandler compete in? Sound off in the comments!