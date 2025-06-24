  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Michael Chandler
  • Michael Chandler teases potential WWE move, names dream opponent: "Talking to Triple H"

Michael Chandler teases potential WWE move, names dream opponent: "Talking to Triple H"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Published Jun 24, 2025 14:39 GMT
Michael Chandler [Left] drops hint that he could possibly transition to WWE [Right] and names dream opponent [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Michael Chandler [left] drops hint that he could possibly transition to WWE [right] and names dream opponent [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Michael Chandler recently dropped a massive hint on a potential WWE move as he discussed the possibility of stepping in the ring and named a dream opponent. He revealed that he has even been in contact with Triple H, who oversees the pro wrestling leader's creative direction.

Ad

Chandler has showcased his personality more since joining the UFC following his legendary stint with Bellator. He has taken full advantage of his post-fight interviews in the octagon, especially when issuing his call-outs to Conor McGregor.

With the UFC and WWE being under the same umbrella at TKO, it seems like a move to pro wrestling can be a logical move for Chandler. It isn't uncommon as others including Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey have made the move and thrived.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In his latest conversation with The Schmo, Chandler admitted to being a WWE fan and expressed interest in attempting a transition. 'Iron' mentioned that he has had several conversations with Triple H and made it known that Rey Mysterio would be his ideal dream opponent. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract, so we're trying to make that happen... It's always fun conversations. Who knows if anything is going to happen, but he knows I want that door to be open and I think he wants that door to be open too... I know it's a little bit old school but Rey Mysterio, I know he's still getting after it, still has it, but man, that would be a really fun [match]."
Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (2:39):

youtube-cover
Ad

Michael Chandler says he would be a heel in WWE

Michael Chandler also said that he would be a heel if he joined WWE rather than the fan favorite babyface.

In the aforementioned conversation, Chandler stated that he would carry over all his skills into WWE and feed off of jealousy to ensure he is a villain. He said:

"I'm gonna be the heel... I would go in there and I'd absolutely wreck shop. And I would probably turn the entire [WWE] on its head. Everybody would hate me because Triple H is going to love me." [3:54]
Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's promo on WWE Raw below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications