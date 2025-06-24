Michael Chandler teases potential WWE move, names dream opponent: "Talking to Triple H"

Michael Chandler recently dropped a massive hint on a potential WWE move as he discussed the possibility of stepping in the ring and named a dream opponent. He revealed that he has even been in contact with Triple H, who oversees the pro wrestling leader's creative direction.

Ad

Chandler has showcased his personality more since joining the UFC following his legendary stint with Bellator. He has taken full advantage of his post-fight interviews in the octagon, especially when issuing his call-outs to Conor McGregor.

With the UFC and WWE being under the same umbrella at TKO, it seems like a move to pro wrestling can be a logical move for Chandler. It isn't uncommon as others including Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey have made the move and thrived.

Ad

Trending

In his latest conversation with The Schmo, Chandler admitted to being a WWE fan and expressed interest in attempting a transition. 'Iron' mentioned that he has had several conversations with Triple H and made it known that Rey Mysterio would be his ideal dream opponent. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract, so we're trying to make that happen... It's always fun conversations. Who knows if anything is going to happen, but he knows I want that door to be open and I think he wants that door to be open too... I know it's a little bit old school but Rey Mysterio, I know he's still getting after it, still has it, but man, that would be a really fun [match]."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (2:39):

Ad

Michael Chandler says he would be a heel in WWE

Michael Chandler also said that he would be a heel if he joined WWE rather than the fan favorite babyface.

In the aforementioned conversation, Chandler stated that he would carry over all his skills into WWE and feed off of jealousy to ensure he is a villain. He said:

"I'm gonna be the heel... I would go in there and I'd absolutely wreck shop. And I would probably turn the entire [WWE] on its head. Everybody would hate me because Triple H is going to love me." [3:54]

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's promo on WWE Raw below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.