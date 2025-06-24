Goldberg to cancel his retirement after what he said backstage in WWE? Chances explored

Goldberg will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event next month. WWE is building it as his retirement match, and many reports have also suggested that the Hall of Famer will have his final match in Atlanta. However, the veteran's recent comments have sparked a different speculation among fans.

Fans are wondering if Goldberg is planning to cancel his retirement after his sit-down interview with Michael Cole on RAW. After WWE aired the interview, Cole revealed during commentary that he had asked the Hall of Famer what would happen if he beat Gunther and became the World Heavyweight Champion, to which the WCW icon had said it was an interesting dilemma.

This comment sparked the possibility that Goldberg may not retire if he wins his match at SNME. Fans believe he could continue as the World Heavyweight Champion for one final run before ultimately retiring from the company after dropping his title down the line. While it is an intriguing possibility, the chances of it happening are relatively low.

The Hall of Famer is now 58 years old, which may limit his ability to work as an active wrestler on the show. On the other hand, a loss to Goldberg would significantly impact Gunther's momentum, dealing him a substantial blow. The Ring General won his World Heavyweight Championship a few weeks ago. Taking the title from him so early could hurt his credibility.

Hence, the Hall of Famer is expected to draw the curtains on his in-ring career at Saturday Night's Main Event next month. There are seemingly no chances of him continuing after his match with Gunther.

Goldberg to adopt another role in WWE following retirement?

Goldberg is one of the most popular names in professional wrestling. He has been a true icon for many fans, and that makes his retirement from in-ring competition all the more bittersweet. However, there is a chance that he may remain close to WWE in some capacity even after his farewell.

The former Universal Champion might sign a legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion. It is a type of contract offered to legends when their in-ring career is over. The company often intends to keep the veterans tied to their promotion for special appearances.

WWE could use Goldberg's veteran experience to groom young talents down the line, similar to what The Undertaker and Bully Ray have been doing on the WWE LFG show. The Stamford-based promotion could very well feature the legend in special shows and various documentaries as well.

That said, there is a high possibility that the WCW icon could remain in WWE following his retirement to work in an off-screen role. It remains to be seen how things shape up.

