Michael Cole reveals Goldberg told him he'd retire, but there's a huge twist if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Michael Cole sat down for an interview with Goldberg ahead of his return match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. It will also be his retirement match.
Goldberg is finally set to retire after his match against Gunther and bring his legendary career to a close. The star had a sit-down interview with Michael Cole tonight on RAW. The interviewer revealed that after they were done talking. Cole asked him whether this was true, that he was retiring. The title challenger confirmed that it would indeed be his last match. However, in the very next question, doubt was shed on the situation.
Cole asked him what would happen if he beat Gunther and became the World Heavyweight Champion, to which the star said that it was an interesting dilemma, leaving the door open for many possibilities of what would happen if he won, with him possibly even not retiring.
"I asked Bill, 'Is this definitely your retirement match? Your final match in wrestling? 'He looked me in the eye and said, 'Yes, it is.' Then I said, 'What happens if you win the World Heavyweight Championship?' And Goldberg says, 'Interesting dilemma, isn't it?'" he said.
Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens.
