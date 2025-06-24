  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Goldberg
  • Michael Cole reveals Goldberg told him he'd retire, but there's a huge twist if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Michael Cole reveals Goldberg told him he'd retire, but there's a huge twist if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 24, 2025 05:10 GMT
The star is done (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is done (Credit: WWE.com)

Michael Cole sat down for an interview with Goldberg ahead of his return match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. It will also be his retirement match.

Goldberg is finally set to retire after his match against Gunther and bring his legendary career to a close. The star had a sit-down interview with Michael Cole tonight on RAW. The interviewer revealed that after they were done talking. Cole asked him whether this was true, that he was retiring. The title challenger confirmed that it would indeed be his last match. However, in the very next question, doubt was shed on the situation.

also-read-trending Trending

Cole asked him what would happen if he beat Gunther and became the World Heavyweight Champion, to which the star said that it was an interesting dilemma, leaving the door open for many possibilities of what would happen if he won, with him possibly even not retiring.

"I asked Bill, 'Is this definitely your retirement match? Your final match in wrestling? 'He looked me in the eye and said, 'Yes, it is.' Then I said, 'What happens if you win the World Heavyweight Championship?' And Goldberg says, 'Interesting dilemma, isn't it?'" he said.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications