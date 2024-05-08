Michael Chandler vows to retire Conor McGregor at UFC 303, doesn't rule out the Irishman staging "the greatest comeback in combat sports history" 

According to Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor's upcoming fight against him might decide the Irish fighting star's fate. The American aims to retire McGregor but acknowledges that the Irishman might pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since sustaining a leg injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He started full contact training in 2023, following a lengthy hiatus due to surgeries and recovery.

Given that the two competed against one another as coaches in season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', McGregor was anticipated to face Chandler before the end of 2023. For several reasons, including McGregor's issues with USADA, their fight never happened.

However, following UFC 300, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed McGregor's return to the octagon against Chandler at the promotion's annual International Fight Week event, capped off by UFC 303. The 170-pound bout is set to take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor and Chandler will square off in a five-round, 170-pound bout.

In a recent interview with New York Post Sports, Chandler shared his thoughts on his fight against McGregor. Chandler feels his fight with McGregor might be the greatest comeback in combat sports history, or it could be McGregor's final appearance in the octagon. He said:

''You have to buy this Pay-Per-View because this could be the last time you see Conor McGregor fight. I truly believe what I will do to him on June 29th will warrant and merit him ever stepping back in the octagon. That being said, Conor might be able to pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history.''

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Expand Tweet

McGregor is 2-3 over his last five fights, losing two straight bouts against Poirier. On the other hand, Chandler is also coming off a defeat against Poirier at UFC 281. He lost the fight via submission in Round 3.

Conor Mcgregor is confident ahead of his clash against Michael Chandler

Now that the bout is official, former UFC fighter Dan Hardy has weighed in and predicted Conor McGregor to win.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hardy emphasized McGregor's ability to remain composed under pressure and manage the pace of the fight. He compared this to the way Michael Chandler had been fighting lately.

In response to Hardy's analysis, McGregor retweeted the video with a confident message:

"There is levels and in 7 weeks and 5 days you are gonna see the very, very top level. This next run is for the Clan! #BeenReady."

Expand Tweet