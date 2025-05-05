Michael Chandler wasn’t locked in for Paddy Pimblett bout at UFC 314, claims teammate Jared Gordon

Michael Chandler's teammate, Jared Gordon, recently spoke about the former title challenger's loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 last month. 'Iron' lost all rounds leading to the fight-ending TKO in the third round.
Chandler is known to have one of the most insanely diligent work ethics in all of combat sports, keeping himself in perfect physical shape both in and out of fight camp. However, Gordon wasn't a fan of how Chandler was conducting his preparations for Pimblett.
Gordon said in an interview with Inside Fighting:
"I'm teammates with Mike. I could just see how he was training. I'm not tryna badmouth him. I always thought he [Mike] could beat him [Paddy] because he could catch him with one, but I saw the way he was training and who he was training with, and I was like, I don't think he's going to do it. Not going all out, not really training with guys that resemble Paddy, that are gonna push him."
Check out Jared Gordon's comments below:
Michael Chandler penned emotional message after loss to Paddy Pimblett
While Jared Gordon has a strong point, it seems Michael Chandler has no regrets with how his training and fight went down. In an emotionally-charged Instagram post, 'Iron' wrote a poignant message to himself, his fans, and most importantly, his family.
Chandler wrote:
"The best you can do is move forward with confident expectancy and pride in the attempt. One thing is certain, I can rest in knowing that I prepared the best I could and I alone was responsible for my shortcomings in that octagon. My team prepared me. The UFC gave me the opportunity. I stepped into the ultimate proving grounds, ready."
He continued:
"Bested, but never beaten. Never out of the fight. Still in pursuit. And this picture sums up how I feel and what truly matters. Bruised, bloodied and heartbroken, yet I have my soulmate by my side and 3 little hands to hold. Future is still bright. Walk On. See you at the top!"
Check out Michael Chandler's post below: