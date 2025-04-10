"You’ll do as your told" - Fans react after Michael Chandler makes feelings known on Conor McGregor's political aspirations in Ireland

Due to his massive popularity, it's been joked that Conor McGregor could run for president in Ireland. Well now, it's not a joke anymore. As of March 2025, McGregor has made it known that he intends to file for candidacy in the 2025 Irish presidential election as an independent candidate.

While his decision was heavily criticized by Irish politicians and citizens alike, McGregor has supporters elsewhere. Surprisingly, his former rival and fellow UFC lightweight Michael Chandler happily endorsed his candidacy.

During the UFC 314 pre-fight media scrum, Chandler - who will fight Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of the night - was asked what he thinks of 'The Notorious' running for President.

Chandler said:

"I think you should vote for Conor McGregor for President of Ireland if you're a resident of Ireland [laughs]."

Fans are reacting to this endorsement in interesting ways, with @neeknyce_ saying:

"You’ll do as your told."

Meanwhile, @noah.a0 believes he sees through Chandler's words:

"This man needs to give it up. It’s embarrassing man, he’s not gonna fight you. He’s not gonna do the other one either. It’s not gonna happen just stop."

Fan comments on the video. [Screenshots courtesy: @themaclifeofficial on Instagram]

Check out more fan comments:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @themaclifeofficial on Instagram]

Daniel Cormier thinks it's "ridiculous" that Conor McGregor is running for the Irish presidency

While Conor McGregor has Michael Chandler's support, he doesn't have Daniel Cormier's. The fellow former two-division UFC champion is not a fan of 'The Notorious' running for the highest seat in the Irish government. He doesn't like the idea of McGregor running for politics at all.

In an episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast on YouTube, Cormier expressed his disapproval of the Irishman's political aspirations. He also subtly remarked that McGregor's popularity is not as high as it was before:

"He [McGregor] wants to be a politician. Hell, I think people in Ireland don’t even like him. Everybody I speak to are like, ‘I can’t stand this dude.’ But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics.”

'DC' added:

“It is a bit ridiculous. The politics angle, for me, is a little bit ridiculous. But we’ll see what happens.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's full comments below (6:15):

