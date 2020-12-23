Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny set for UFC Fight Island showdown

UFC welterweights Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny are reportedly set for a UFC Fight Island showdown early next year.

Michael Chiesa will take on Neil Magny in a welterweight bout on the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev fight card.

Michael Chiesa has put together an impressive winning streak at welterweight

Michael Chiesa’s last fight in the lightweight division was a submission loss to Anthony Pettis. Chiesa missed weight for that bout, and he subsequently vowed to rectify his mistakes, and moved up to the welterweight division.

Ever since making the move to the welterweight division, Michael Chiesa has put on one impressive performance after another. Chiesa is currently on a three-fight winning streak. Maverick’s most recent fight saw him beat former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight bout in January 2020.

Considered by many to be a well-rounded MMA competitor, Michael Chiesa has consistently asserted that he aims to capture the UFC welterweight title soon.

Neil Magny has had a brilliant run inside the octagon in the 2020 calendar year

Neil Magny suffered a vicious KO loss at the hands of Santiago Ponzinibbio back in November 2018. Despite being the recipient of a vicious beating in his fight against Ponzinibbio, MMA stalwart Magny recovered his form in 2020.

After a lengthy layoff, which included not competing inside the octagon in 2019, Neil Magny returned to active MMA competition this year and he is now on a three-fight winning streak.

A respected veteran competitor, Magny’s most recent fight ended with him winning a unanimous decision over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in August 2020.

Akin to his opponent Michael Chiesa, Neil Magny too is on a quest of working his way to the UFC welterweight title. Needless to say, a win for either fighter in their upcoming matchup will undoubtedly provide the winner with a huge impetus on their journey to UFC gold.

"These guys already knew I was here but it's just getting to the point where they can't avoid me anymore." - @NeilMagny talks about defeating Robbie Lawler and the message that he's sending to the welterweight division 🔊⬆️#UFCVegas8 results: https://t.co/BV3A81fnkM pic.twitter.com/QNwx2PBH8w — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 30, 2020

Michael Chiesa or Neil Magny could serve as the backup fighter for Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that a fight between Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny is being targeted for the UFC Fight Island event that will take place on January 20, 2021.

The event will be held at the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. It will be headlined by a five-round welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev.

Per sources, Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) vs. Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) has been agreed to for the Jan. 20 Fight Island card. One of these two could presumably serve as a backup to that Edwards/Chimaev main event. pic.twitter.com/XHYGq3jsQX — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 22, 2020

Okamoto noted that either Michael Chiesa or Neil Magny could serve as the backup fighter for the Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup, in case either Edwards or Chimaev withdraws from the fight due to injury or other reasons.