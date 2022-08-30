“Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries” - Joe Rogan praises Donald Trump appointee Kayleigh McEnany

Joe Rogan hailed Donald Trump appointee Kayleigh McEnany as "the best ever" White House press secretary on a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

During his conversation with NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers, Rogan compared McEnany to Joe Biden's former spokeswoman Jen Psaki, who the UFC commentator accused of being a liar and a propagandist.

According to Rogan, McEnany is the only person who does excellent work as a presidential press secretary. He even went as far as likening her to NBA legend Michael Jordan:

"The only one who's good at it is the girl McEnany... Kayleigh McEnany, the one who worked for [Donald] Trump. That lady was a f***ing assassin. That lady had like binders with footnotes and then they would say some s*** [and she'd say,] 'That's interesting! Because actually, CNN said this.' And then she would like quote it back to them and stuff it in their faces. That lady is the best ever at that job. She's the f***ing Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Catch Up @CatchUpNetwork "That lady was a f**king assassin," Joe Rogan raves about Kayleigh McEnany. "That lady was a f**king assassin," Joe Rogan raves about Kayleigh McEnany. https://t.co/M21GTrLLlQ

This, of course, isn't the first time Rogan has had positive things to say about McEnany and her work. The popular podcaster referred to the former White House secretary as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) during his interview with fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. On top of that, Rogan also praised McEnany for standing up to the press.

Joe Rogan urges listeners to "vote Republican"

Joe Rogan urged his listeners to "vote Republican" while criticizing Democratic Party leaders over their management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Aaron Rodgers, the popular podcaster said he's hoping that the public learns from the mistakes of the current regime:

"I hope there’s lessons learned in this because this is a new thing. We had never had this before. No one that was alive today had ever experienced a true pandemic and I’m hoping that now that this is over, people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those."

The NFL quarterback appeared to be in agreement. Rodgers then asked Rogan what he was trying to point out.

"Vote Republican," a laughing Rogan responded. "That’s what a lot of them are going to do anyway."

Listen to the podcast episode #1865 below:

