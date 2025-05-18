Michael Morales dedicates UFC 1st-round finish to build family legacy in El Oro

Michael Morales achieved the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 106 where he defeated Gilbert Burns by knockout in the very first round. The Ecuador native dedicated his win to building his family legacy in El Oro.

Morales held the #12 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings before his fight against #8 ranked Burns and will now be hoping to enter the top 10.

Morales earned his first UFC bonus after defeating Neil Magny in 2024 and he used the money to help his family in El Oro, Ecuador. He is renovating his grandparents’ house so that his entire family, including his mother, brothers, and future children, can live together under one roof.

Speaking on the same matter, he said:

“We're remodeling my grandparents’ house in Ecuador, where everybody’s going to be living eventually. The whole family’s going to move in there. My grandparents, my mom, and my brothers, all are going to live there — even my kids are going to live there. So, with the money, we've been able to make some significant changes there.”

Notably, Morales is undefeated in the UFC with his latest win over Burns taking his record to 18-0.

Michael Morales comes clean on potential Ian Machado Garry fight

Michael Morales has been calling out Ian Machado Garry for a long time now. Ahead of his fight against Burns, he talked about the potential match-up against Garry.

Morales expressed confidence in his abilities to prevail over Garry, if the opportunity arrives. He said:

"I've asked many times to fight with him, and now that he's in the top 10, it might be hard [that] they let us fight. Despite losing already, he's still a prospect for the UFC, so I'm sure he wants to fight the best, just like me. I don't think they will let us fight now, but if the opportunity presents itself, I do want to beat the sh*t out of him."

Check out Michael Morales' comments below (5:00):

