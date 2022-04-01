Watch: Michael Schiavello dubbed on top of Will Smith-Chris Rock slap

Thanks to Will Smith, this year's Oscars are being talked about more than most of its previous years. It's not, however, for the reasons you think. The world is currently talking about the moment when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air walked up to the stage and abruptly slapped Chris Rock. It was right after a joke that Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her shaved head.

prapti @prap_titi Chris rock made the joke but Will Smith delivered the punchline Chris rock made the joke but Will Smith delivered the punchline https://t.co/w8yF94zohd

The internet exploded as various personalities, fans, celebrities, and talking heads shared their two cents on the incident. With the scene involving a physical altercation, needless to say, the fight world had its thoughts on the matter as well.

From UFC president Dana White to former UFC champs Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier to ONE grappling phenom Gordon Ryan, fight professionals took a lot of interest in the famed slap. Below are some of the comments that they posted on social media:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Very hard to surprise me nowadays but watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock is very surprising! I’m actually amazed that this happened. You could see the moment Will started to feel played Very hard to surprise me nowadays but watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock is very surprising! I’m actually amazed that this happened. You could see the moment Will started to feel played

BONY @JonnyBones Anyone watching the #Oscars ? Will Smith is a gangster for that one, Chris rock was the ultimate professional for the way he continued Anyone watching the #Oscars? Will Smith is a gangster for that one, Chris rock was the ultimate professional for the way he continued

With the internet being a hotbed of memes and all sorts of viral posts, it's no surprise as well that social media also exploded with hilarious content:

#Oscar Everyone laughing at chris rock joke after he got smacked by will smith Everyone laughing at chris rock joke after he got smacked by will smith#Oscar https://t.co/mpnDWGMWki

✫ ᴾᵃʳᵏᵉʳ ˢᵗᵃⁿ (OFFLINE) @ImRealJOKER_ Thank you Will Smith for giving us this wonderful March 2022 meme Thank you Will Smith for giving us this wonderful March 2022 meme 😆😂 https://t.co/cdyE1LH7Q4

One of the most recent and hilarious content produced was by ONE Championship's resident man on the mic, 'The Voice' himself, Michael Schiavello. The veteran fight commentator has one of the most distinct voices in MMA. He has turned sports into epic moments with his powerful words delivered with absolute conviction and passion.

In one of his most recent Twitter posts, Schiavello's voice was dubbed over the slapping incident and it was pure brilliance. It even had his trademark "It's good night, Irene!" as Will Smith landed the slap. The only thing missing is Joe Rogan's classic exclamation when a fighter gets knocked out and he yells, "Ohhhhh!"

Watch the hilarious video here:

Grappling phenom Gordon Ryan compares Will Smith-Chris Rock slap to his own on André Galvão

The combat sports world has its own version of the infamous "slap heard around the world". On Instagram, grappling phenom and jiu-jitsu GOAT Gordon 'The King' Ryan reminded everyone that before Will Smith front-handed Chris Rock at the Oscars, he did it first.

The multi-time grappling world champion compared the award-show altercation to his own slap of bitter rival and fellow ONE athlete, André Galvão. In 2021, the two grappling legends got into a heated argument backstage at an event in which 'The King' slapped the Brazilian athlete.

Check out the viral 2021 incident in the video below:

