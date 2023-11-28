Michael 'Venom' Page considering move to PFL amid 'flirting' with UFC negotiations

Michael 'Venom' Page is considering a move to PFL amid talks with the UFC.

Page announced his free agency earlier this year. With a professional record of 21-2, he is one of the hottest free agents on the market, and a move to the UFC has long been talked about. UFC CEO Dana White has already confirmed that the promotion is interested in signing the British striking phenom.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Fan Show, Michael 'Venom' Page was asked if he is going to sign with the UFC, to which he replied:

"I wish I could say for certain that we have but we haven’t, honestly speaking, we’re not there yet. There’s still a few hurdles that we need to jump over. But, like I said, we flirting.”

Page also spoke about potentially signing with the PFL, adding:

"If moving forward is with PFL, that’s fine, it’s cool, I’d get to meet up with some people I didn’t get to fight as well. So that could be interesting."

Catch his comments in the video below:

Stephen Thompson declines potential fight against Michael 'Venom' Page

Stephen Thompson turned down the idea of fighting Michael 'Venom' Page during a media interaction ahead of UFC 291. While one would expect him to be up for the challenge, especially against a fellow striker, 'Wonderboy' claimed that he has now become friends with the Brit and isn't keen on sharing the cage with him.

When Thompson was asked if he would be open to fighting Page if the latter made a move to the UFC, the former UFC title challenger replied:

"I just became friends with this guy, literally like a few months ago. We hung out for like, a whole weekend. It's like, 'Dude, why do they want me to fight you now?' It's understandable, karate vs. karate, right? It would be a fun match. But he's a good dude, man. I don't wanna say I would wanna fight him at this point because we've grown that relationship now."

Check out Thompson's comments below:

Expand Tweet