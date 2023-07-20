Where could Michael Page go after his Bellator release?

Michael Page is no longer a Bellator fighter. Much like A.J. McKee, 'MVP' was one of Bellator's few homegrown stars. The Englishman spent much of his career under Scott Coker's direction, but never quite reached the heights that were expected of him.

While he was always an exceptionally gifted striker and highly decorated martial artist, Michael Page has never been able to shake the reputation of a fighter who avoids real challenges in favor of crushing cans. In mid-2019, he suffered his first-ever loss as a professional mixed martial artist.

The absence of an undefeated record robbed him of much of the mystique he had cultivated throughout his career. Years later, not long after being handed a second defeat, 'MVP' has become a free agent. But after being a Bellator fighter for 9 years, where does the Englishman go from here?

Michael Page to the UFC?

For years, fans longed to see Michael Page elevate himself by signing with the UFC. Unfortunately, no amount of fan desperation could override the Englishman's loyalty to Scott Coker. Despite his commitment to Bellator, the success he had envisioned for himself never came his way.

He lost the semifinal of the promotion's welterweight grand prix to Douglas Lima. He subsequently embarked on a six-fight win streak, avenging his loss to the Brazilian before coming up short in an interim title bout against Logan Storley. After failing in his first-ever MMA title fight, he racked up one more win at Bellator.

Now, however, it could be time for 'MVP' to test himself against the highest level of competition. He was once compared to the legendary Anderson Silva by referee John McCarthy. While 'The Spider' proved his mettle against the world's best, building a 16-fight win streak, Page has mainly fought overmatched foes.

He could, however, be UFC bound. His name, along with that of other Bellator fighters recently appeared on the UFC's official website, fueling the fire to rumors that the promotion may have purchased Bellator. If true, this opens up a new world of interesting matchups for Michael Page.

A highly skilled striker with a rich kickboxing background, his flashy style could produce fireworks if paired up with the similarly high-level Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, who has become more vocal about his desire to face strikers over the wrestlers he has struggled with as of late.

Given Michael Page's age, the 36-year old should sign with the UFC sooner rather than later. If he waits too long, then he will age past the point that the promotion would be willing to welcome him into the fold. He is closer to the end of his career than to its beginning, so his options in the UFC are limited.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA pic.twitter.com/BJTVhyIuwJ Michael "Venom" Page is listed on the UFC roster page on the promotion's website

While there are fun striking matchups for him to have, like a bout with action-fighter Michel Pereira or even undefeated prospect Ian Machado Garry, he may very well explore his options elsewhere.

Rizin, ONE Championship or the PFL?

The chances of Michael Page signing with Rizin are slim to none. While the Japanese promotion has done well for itself on Asian soil, it lacks the roster depth to entice 'MVP' into the fold. First, the Englishman competes at welterweight in MMA.

Meanwhile, his boxing exploits have all taken place at light heavyweight, which in the 'Sweet Science', is between 168 and 175 pounds. In short, 'MVP' is a welterweight, with his only other option in MMA being middleweight if he's willing to bulk up. These two weight classes are almost nonexistent in Rizin.

The promotion has just three welterweights across the entire roster. So, barring lightweights who would be willing to bloat themselves up to make 170 pounds, there are no opponents for Page to face. If he himself bulks up to 185 pounds for a middleweight bout, he'll find no one, as there is no 185-pound division in Rizin.

Anther choice would be ONE Championship. The Singaporean promotion is perhaps his best option given the diversity it offers. Not only does it have a welterweight division for Michael Page to have MMA bouts in, but he can also pursue kickboxing and Muay Thai fights as well.

Most of Page's struggles in MMA have come against wrestlers or against opponents who are, at least, better wrestlers than him, like Paul Daley. The option to dabble in MMA while also taking part in all-striking fights sounds almost like a match made in heaven.

That leaves the PFL. With Francis Ngannou recently signing with the PFL, the possibility of a lucrative contract could entice 'MVP'. He is a well-known name and showman in MMA circles, and the PFL needs all the talent it can get. The promotion has a thin roster of welterweights, but there is one point of attraction.

MMA TIME @MMA__TIME



CEDRIC DOUMBE vs MICHAEL VENOM PAGE



Si on peut avoir ce divertissement moi ça me vas IMAGINEZ UN MAIN ÉVENT DU PFL PARISCEDRIC DOUMBE vs MICHAEL VENOM PAGESi on peut avoir ce divertissement moi ça me vas pic.twitter.com/uvW99WUpcB " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/uvW99WUpcB

Michael Page prides himself on being an incredible striker, having fought renowned kickboxer Raymond Daniels several times. Perhaps a matchup with another high-level kickboxer could entice him. The PFL recently signed former two-time Glory welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe.

An MMA bout between the two men is among the few exciting matchups that the PFL could host. Exactly where 'MVP' will end up remains a mystery. He may very well re-sign with Bellator. But at 36 years old, time is ticking, and if he intends to test the waters beyond Scott Coker's safety net, now is the time.