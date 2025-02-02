Michael 'Venom' Page gives eye-opening explanation for not having any flag beside name card during UFC walkout: "I don't care where you come from"

Michael 'Venom' Page recently opened up about not displaying his flag during the UFC Saudi Arabia walkout. Page believes that everyone is the same, regardless of where they come from, and this is the value he upholds.

Page made his 185-pound debut against Shara Magomedov in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Brit swiftly gained the upper hand in the bout by utilizing sharp and quick strikes against Magomedov. 'Bullet' had trouble delivering clean blows and couldn't keep up with Page's speed.

The judges unanimously decided that Page was the winner, with all three scoring the bout in his favor (30-27 X 2, 29-28). He became the first fighter to defeat Magomedov in his professional MMA career.

Page was questioned about why there was no flag next to his name card during his UFC Saudi Arabia walkout at the post-fight press conference. In response, 'MVP' declared that everyone is equal in his eyes and that he believes in just one race, the human race.

''I feel like everyone's trying to find their group and all it does for me is build separation. We are one race, the human race and I live by that. I don't care where you come from, what job you do...I will show you the same respect. I don't care. It's for me, just constant labels that attach to people, I just don't like.''

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below (via FULL SEND MMA's X post):

Page (23-3) is now 2-1 in the promotion after making his successful octagon debut last year at UFC 299.

