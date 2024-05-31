Michael 'Venom' Page vows to knock Ian Garry out at UFC 303: "Sleeping, good night"

Michael 'Venom' Page recently weighed in on his upcoming bout against surging welterweight contender Ian Garry at UFC 303 and made a bold prediction. He noted that he has seen vulnerable areas in the Irishman's stance and will be looking to exploit that in their bout.

'The Future' vs. 'MVP' came together as a surprise of sorts as the 27-year-old was believed to be linked to a bout against former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington. However, the former Bellator competitor agreed to fight him instead and will have an opportunity to ascend the UFC welterweight rankings.

Championship Rounds tweeted a clip from 'MVP's appearance on Believe You Me, where the Englishman detailed what he envisions will transpire during his bout against the Irishman at UFC 303. Page believes that he will make a statement and add another highlight-reel knockout to his resume. He said:

"He [Garry] doesn't seem to work well off his back foot. And, he will feel that pressure mixed with that frustration. It's gonna make him at some point in that fight dart forward in the wrong moment and that's when something big happens. I'm drilling quite a few things that if any one of those lands, nobody is gonna be talking about the Conor [McGregor] fight. [Ian Garry will be] sleeping, good night. Good night."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below:

Michael 'Venom' Page explains reasoning behind hilarious Spongebob post toward Ian Garry

Michael 'Venom' Page recently explained his reasoning for posting a 'Spongebob'-related clip directed toward Ian Garry, which sparked a hilarious reaction from the MMA community.

During the aforementioned appearance, Page mentioned that he prefers taking a more creative approach to selling a fight rather than making things personal with his opponent. He said:

"As I've always shown, I try to be creative. It's not just me though, like I have to say, it's my family...Me, my family, my friends. We get together, we start to do a lot. Cracking jokes about opponents, what I could do...My brother came up with that [idea]. He was kinda like, 'Do you remember the snail in 'Spongebob' is called Gary?' And I was like, 'Oh', and I started looking through clips and we got some more to come." [4:35 - 4:57]

Check out the full episode with Michael 'Venom' Page below: