Middleweight elite outlines Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis' paths to victory at UFC 319: "Can be really, really fast"

A top middleweight contender recently offered his thoughts on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup at UFC 319. The individual emphasized Chimaev's explosiveness but also said that du Plessis can hand 'Borz' his first defeat if he survives the early stages of their bout.

Du Plessis and Chimaev are scheduled to face each other in a highly anticipated middleweight title matchup in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. No. 6-ranked contender Caio Borralho will be paying close attention to the headliner, hoping to get in title contention next.

Borralho shared his opinion on the 185-pound contest in a recent interview with Submission Radio. The Brazilian believes Chimaev can end the fight in a similar fashion to his UFC 308 victory over Robert Whittaker last year.

''Actually, right now is hard to bet against [du Plessis] because he always shut my mouth, you know. I always bet against him...but it's hard to bet against Khamzat [Chimaev]. It's just going to be how prepare to the Khamzat style, that is not a wrestling style. It's a different thing...They prepare to fight against a wrestler and Khamzat is not a pure wrestler....So, [du Plessis] needs to be well prepared not against a wrestler but against this Khamzat style.''

Borralho continued:

''And I don't know if he's going to be ready for that. Like I feel that this fight can be as fast as the Whitaker fight. I think this fight can be really really fast...If Dricus take one and a half rounds or two rounds maybe, Khamzat will be fatigue and then the fight is going to get better.''

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (12:55):

As for Borralho, he will look to improve his undefeated UFC streak when he faces Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Paris on Sep. 6.

When Caio Borralho voiced confidence in his chances against Khamzat Chimaev

Caio Borralho challenged Khamzat Chimaev to an interim middleweight title contest earlier this year, before Chimaev's title fight with Dricus du Plessis was scheduled for UFC 319.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Borralho detailed his strategy against Chimaev if the two fight in the future.

''I think the critical point is the first round...After this...I'm going up in my performance. I think I can still, in the second round, defend some takedowns...then after that, the fight is getting better and better for me. Maybe a knockout in the fourth round or fifth, or maybe a good decision and domination in the last three rounds."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (22:59):

