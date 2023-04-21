Middleweight fight moved and reportedly added to UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov

Reports have suggested that a middleweight bout between Brunno Ferreira and Abdul Razak Alhassan has been postponed from the May 20th card to the July 1st card. The event is likely to be headlined by another middleweight contest between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov.

Christian Stein, a contributor to the combat sports website and platform Sherdog, stated on Twitter:

"BREAKING: Per sources close to the situation, the UFC clash between Brunno Ferreira and Abdul Razak Alhassan has been moved from May 20th to July 1st (most likely UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov)."

Bruno Ferreira is an explosive fighter who just recently made his UFC debut, and it looks like he wants to be active as he will be fighting again in July. He kicked off his UFC career with an explosive first-round stoppage win over Brazilian wildman, Gregory Rodrigues. Ferreira boasts a 10-0 record at the moment, with 7 knockouts and 3 submissions to his name.

He will face an equally explosive fighter in Abdul Razak 'Judo Thunder' Alhassan, who is coming off a KO win over Claudio Ribiero. He is 12-5, and has been in the UFC since 2017, meaning he will be a stern test for the up-and-coming Ferreira.

The main event will be a middleweight showdown between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov

In the main event of the same card, middleweights Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov will throw down and see who can further propel themselves up the rankings.

Strickland is a very well-known commodity and the brash and outspoken American will look to build a win streak on the back of his win over Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland dropped two on-the-trots to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier and so, will look to earn a title shot or a number one contender's fight on the back of a win against Magomedov.

Magomedov, on the other hand, is a much more unknown quantity. He is known to be a wrestler from Dagestan, and has an overall record of 25-4-1. He moved to Germany and transitioned to MMA, making his debut in 2010. It was only in 2022 that he finally got a chance to compete under the prestigious UFC banner.

Magomedov made the most of his opportunity, knocking out his opponent, Dustin Stoltzfus, just 19 seconds into their bout.

Watch as Abus Magomedov KOs Dustin Stoltzfus:

