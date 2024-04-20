Midnight Roundup! UFC legend discusses Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, Ryan Garcia misses weight for Devin Haney fight, and more 

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the upcoming Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa middleweight bout. He also detailed the advantage 'Tarzan' had over Costa. Elsewhere, Ryan Garcia missed weight by over three pounds after making a huge $500,000 bet with Devin Haney over the same.

Michael Bisping breaks down Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa fight at UFC 302

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently opened up about the highly anticipated Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa middleweight contest. The two will face each other at UFC 302 in June in Newark, New Jersey. Their fight is expected to serve as the co-main event of the evening.

'The Count' broke down their fighting styles and outlined one major advantage that Strickland had over his Brazilian opponent. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, he said:

"Paulo Costa hits harder, I'm telling you right now... I've trained with Sean Strickland, he's got very good boxing... When he beat Israel Adesanya, the best performance of his career, almost finished him in the first round, right. He will go out there, he will fight but his style is behind the jab."

He continued:

"Paulo Costa is going to come forward a lot. I think Paulo Costa hits harder. But I think Sean has an advantage with the cardio. Let's remember this is a five round [co] main event. That is a significant advantage for Sean Strickland because he has an economic style. Paulo Costa swings with everything he has."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (7:45):

Ryan Garcia misses weight for Devin Haney boxing showdown

Ryan Garcia was booked for a high-profile WBC super lightweight title bout against Devin Haney on April 20. While the fight is still on, Haney's championship will no longer be on the line thanks to Garcia missing weight by 3.2 pounds despite making a bold $500,000 bet during a pre-fight presser.

After Garcia failed to make weight, both camps negotiated a financial agreement and agreed to let the fight continue. Garcia reportedly paid Haney a percentage from his purse and paid a fine on top. If the reigning champion loses, the WBC super lightweight title will reportedly be left vacant.

Garcia later addressed his weight miss in typical trolling fashion. Taking to X, he wrote:

"My b*lls got too heavy. And back gained too much muscle from carrying the promo. And my fingers got stronger from all the tweets damn."

Michael Chandler on Arman Tsarukyan declining Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 302

Michael Chandler recently shared his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan declining an offer to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt at UFC 302. Tsarukyan was reportedly approached with the offer immediately after his split decision win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.

While Tsarukyan had been calling for a title shot, the turnaround period was too short for him to consider accepting. After he turned the fight down, the promotion announced that Dustin Poirier would face Makhachev for the 155-pound strap next. Poirier is coming off an impressive knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Chandler weighed in on Tsarukyan's move and questioned the Georgian-born fighter's decision-making skills. He said:

"Arman just went out there and beat Oliveira, sounds like he's going to be the No.1 contender next. I also don't understand why he didn't take that fight [the title shot]. I would have taken it. Man, this sport moves fast. This sport moves very fast."

He continued:

"A couple [of] weeks later you're going to see the biggest fight [McGregor vs. Chandler], a fight that's way bigger than that, and both guys can make lightweight. The sport moves fast, so you've got to take your opportunities, you've got to pounce on them."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below (29:11):

Former champ Jamahal Hill booked against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303 in June

Jamahal Hill recently faced Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight title fight at UFC 300 last weekend. Pereira secured a statement first-round knockout victory and retained the 205-pound strap.

Despite being dropped hard last weekend, Hill is already gearing up for his next test and has been booked against Khalil Rountree Jr. for UFC 303 on June 29. This fight card will notably be headlined by Conor McGregor's comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

Rountree Jr. is currently the No.8-ranked light heavyweight and is widely known for his highlight-reel finishes. Meanwhile, Hill will be looking to redeem his recent loss and get back into the title picture.

Brian Ortega discusses potential featherweight title shot against Ilia Topuria next

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega recently shared his thoughts on a potential title shot against Ilia Topuria next. The jiu-jitsu wizard is coming off a strong victory over Yair Rodriguez via third-round submission at UFC Mexico City and has expressed his desire to challenge for the title in the aftermath.

In a recent interview with Kanpai Media, 'T-City' revealed that he's been training hard since his last fight and is ready for his next challenge. When asked about facing Topuria next, he replied:

"I’m training my a** off. I’m happy I didn’t have to get surgery or I wasn’t severely injured in this fight so I went right back to work. I’m still working... Let’s get a fight in Spain man, I’m not against it and let’s go... Everyone knows, I don't think I've seen a boring fight of mine. I don’t get in boring fights. Either I finish you or you finish me."

