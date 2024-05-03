Midnight Roundup! UFC superstar Conor McGregor sounds off on Ryan Garcia for failed drug test, Dillon Danis ignites feud with Paige VanZant, and more 

UFC megastar Conor McGregor recently went off on Ryan Garcia for failing his drug test after his victory against Devin Haney. The Irishman brutally slammed 'KingRy' for cheating, and fellow UFC star Sean O'Malley was also caught in his line for fire. Elsewhere, Dillon Danis made Paige VanZant his latest trolling target after she dismissed his status as a legit MMA fighter.

Tune in to Sportskeeda MMA's Midnight Roundup for all the latest news in the world of mixed martial arts.

Conor McGregor slams "ostarine heads" Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley in a now-deleted social media post

Conor McGregor isn't a fan of those who cheat in the fight game. The Irishman recently took to social media to address Ryan Garcia's failed drug test and brutally slammed the young boxer for using PEDs to gain an unfair advantage.

The former two-division UFC champion also attacked bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley for using the same PED as Garcia and offered to fight both of them in Ireland. For context, Garcia tested positive for ostarine in his latest drug test and has come under intense public scrutiny for the same.

In a now-deleted X post, McGregor called for a "lifetime ban" on Garcia and wrote:

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine, it reminds me Sean O'Malley was on that as well. I don't like this, I'll bust yous both up. Do yous want a spar? I'll set flights right now for yous both... Hotel, Black Forge Inn, the lot. Two little ostarine heads, I'll ride you like ostriches... If I was Haney's dad, you're dead no matter what for doing that... GET YOUR HEAD TOGETHER OR K*LL YOURSELF."

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis returns fire at former UFC star Paige VanZant after '12 Gauge' scathes 'El Jefe' on social media

The feud between Dillon Danis and Paige VanZant isn't showing any signs of cooling down anytime soon. The two have been going at each other since VanZant dismissed Danis as a legitimate MMA fighter and questioned his resume. Danis then threatened to ruin the ex-UFC star's marriage by exposing details of their two alleged trips to Las Vegas in an X post.

Not one to take kindly to threats, VanZant responded by posting a video to her socials and tore into the former Bellator contender for trying to start rumors about their relationship. She then described the only time she met Danis in Las Vegas and said:

"The only time I remember ever seeing you in Vegas was at the UFC athlete retreat. You walked up to me in a bar, asked me to peg you in front of multiple other UFC fighters, and I laughed in your face. That's not the definition of a relationship, is it?"

Alexander Volkanovski names Jose Aldo the greatest UFC featherweight champion ever

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently shared his thoughts on the featherweight GOAT and didn't have Conor McGregor or Max Holloway on his mind. Volkanovski is widely considered among the most dominant champions the 145-pound division has ever seen.

Despite his spectacular reign as the featherweight king, the Australian doesn't consider himself the greatest featherweight of all time. That honor goes to Jose Aldo, who had nine successful title defenses during his reign as champion.

During an interview on the Fox Sports' Main Event show, Volkanovski explained why Aldo was the featherweight GOAT and said:

"I can appreciate what Aldo’s done, you know what I mean? That’s for other people to decide. But you know, for me, if you ask me, I’m going to say Aldo because he was a champion for a very long time."

He continued:

"Obviously, people are going to look at the competition and all that, but to be champion that long, things go wrong; you fight injured, there are so many things that can go wrong. And to be champion that long, it’s saying something. He was very dominant as a champion, full respect to Aldo."

Expand Tweet

Alex Pereira no longer interested in heavyweight move, dismisses Magomed Ankalaev's callout

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently shared his thoughts on a potential move up to heavyweight and addressed Magomed Ankalaev's callout for a title fight.

During a recent interview, Pereira dismissed both ideas and stated that a title rematch against Jiri Prochazka was his priority. His comments were posted to X in Portuguese by MMA reporter Luis Coutinho, which read:

"Alex Poatan has just said that for now he has given up on the idea of moving up to the heavyweight division of #UFC . The Brazilian raised the hypothesis, but as it didn't move forward, he will keep his focus on light heavyweight. According to him, Jiri Prochazka should be his next rival."

Expand Tweet

BKFC superstar Mike Perry hints at massive UFC return in the future

Mike Perry could potentially make another outing in the UFC sometime down the line. Perry recently secured an impressive first-round knockout over Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania IV.

In the aftermath, Perry appeared on Sirius XM's MMA Today show and weighed in on future opponents and fights. Hinting at a possible return to the octagon, he said:

"Depending on how it goes, we could possibly get a one-fight deal with 'The Mecca.' If you don't know who I'm talking about, you just gotta use your brain. We all know who 'The Mecca is,' he's numero uno... Really not sure what I can and cannot say and I would like it to happen, so that's about all I can give."

One of the show's co-hosts later confirmed that 'The Mecca' referred to the UFC. However, Perry didn't name an opponent or contender for this potential fight.

Expand Tweet