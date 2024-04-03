Midnight Roundup! UFC welterweight Ian Garry promises to retire Colby Covington, Sean Strickland calls out Michael Chiesa, and more

UFC welterweight star Ian Garry is confident about beating Colby Covington in a potential fight. Elsewhere, Sean Strickland challenged Michael Chiesa to a fight after the latter slammed the former middleweight champion's opinions on adult dog-loving men.

UFC welterweight Ian Garry vows to make Colby Covington retire after their clash with a cold warning

Ian Garry recently addressed talks of a potential fight between him and Colby Covington. Given that the two men have no love for each other, it's no surprise that the Irishman wants to end Covington's career.

Over the past few weeks, both men have fired shots at each other on social media and in interviews. While both appear keen on throwing down in the octagon, the promotion has yet to make any official announcement.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, 'The Future' weighed in on facing Covington in the cage and referenced the American's spiteful bashing of the Brazilian people while threatening to end his career violently. He said:

"I've said my bit, you [Colby Covington] don't deserve to be here [in the UFC], you don't deserve to be at the top of the division anymore. I'm gonna retire you, and all of Brazil is gonna have a smile on their face when I knock you unconscious and leave you in a puddle of your own blood, face down on the canvas. Colby, you're done."

Sean Strickland calls out Michael Chiesa for a fight after 'Maverick' slams him for dissing dog-loving men

Sean Strickland recently lashed out at Michael Chiesa after the latter asked him to rethink his opinions on men who loved their pet dogs.

It's no secret that Strickland is among the most provocative and outspoken fighters in MMA today. He recently took to X and shared his thoughts on adult men who didn't have children but loved their dogs wholeheartedly. He slammed such men for leading incomplete lives and later claimed true masculinity required men to raise families in a series of tweets.

Reacting to Strickland's tweets, Chiesa took to the comments section of one post and wrote:

"If you're a grown a** childless man hating on someone for loving a dog... you gotta rethink your life. Rich or poor."

Strickland didn't like what Chiesa had to say and lashed out at the UFC vet. Calling out 'Maverick' for a showdown, he wrote:

''@MikeMav22 I'm not saying you're wrong but you talk a lot of shit to me and you haven't earned that right. You're not just a random person on X. No free pass. I think it's time you get an opportunity to be my equal. Not at the PI but I think it's time.''

UFC bantamweight Petr Yan outlines plans to avenge losses against Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili next

Petr Yan recently snapped a three-fight losing skid by beating Song Yadong at UFC 299 last month. Given that two of those losses came against Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, 'No Mercy' is now looking to redeem himself.

During an interview with Gorilla Fighting (translated via captions), Yan outlined his plans to fight O'Malley or Dvalishvili next and dismissed Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling as potential opponents. He said:

"I want rematches. I told you, it's going to be rematch season. With Song, he wanted to take mine. I'm interested in Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili. I'm not interested in Aljamain Sterling. He's a different weight. There's no point in talking about it now. These two rematches and plus, I'm interested in Marlon Vera. Guys who are in the top five."

He continued:

"I'm only interested in fighters who are in the rankings where I am... I don't know where he [Cejudo] is [ranked] now. He's out of the question right now, but if it's of interest, we'll look into it.

Mike Tyson addresses rumors of Jake Paul boxing match being classified as an exhibition fight

Mike Tyson recently opened up about his highly anticipated boxing match against Jake Paul and addressed rumors of the fight being classified as an exhibition bout.

The Tyson-Paul fight is set to go down at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on July 20 and will be available to stream on Netflix. The fight announcement caused significant controversy given the three-decade age gap between the two.

While the fight has been made official, there is no confirmed news on whether it will be a professional or exhibition match. Given the uncertainty, many believe the matchup will be classified as an exhibition. However, Tyson recently pushed back on such notions.

During an interview on Fox News, Tyson said:

''This is called an exhibition, but if you look up exhibition you will not see any of the laws that we are fighting under. This is a fight... 'Right now, I'm scared to death but as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become. Because this is reality, and in reality, I'm invincible.''

UFC icon Ronda Rousey blames brain trauma for losing Holly Holm title fight at UFC 193

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey recently opened up about her ill-fated title fight against Holly Holm at UFC 193 and suggested that suffering concussions had a lot to do with her getting knocked out.

In November 2015, Rousey went up against Holm in a high-profile bout to defend the UFC women's bantamweight championship. While many expected 'Rowdy' to beat Holm, 'The Preacher's Daughter' shocked fans by securing a second-round KO victory.

After that, Rousey took a year-long break before returning to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Nunes handed Rousey her second loss via first-round TKO. During a recent interview with Valeria Lipovetsky, Rousey addressed her Holm loss and blamed neurological damage for her performance. She said:

"People making all these judgments about me in a fight, where I was literally, my first loss, I was not like -- my mouthguard was bad. I literally came into that fight concussed from slipping down some stairs already after all these years of concussions. And then, I had an absolutely terrible weight cut, which means you have less fluid in your brain to protect it."

She continued:

"And I was out on my feet for the entire fight. I was just trying to make it look like I wasn't hurt, but I wasn't there cognitively. I couldn't think as fast. I couldn't judge distance. And just from that one fight, everybody felt like, 'Oh, she's a fraud.'"

Catch Ronda Rousey's comments below (15:03):

