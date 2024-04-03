"It's comical at this point " - Fans react to Manel Kape pulling out of UFC Vegas 91 main event fight against Matheus Nicolau 

Fans recently expressed their thoughts following Manel Kape's withdrawal from his main event match against Matheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 91.

UFC Vegas 91 is set to take place on April 27 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event was supposed to be a flyweight rematch between Kape and Nicolau. However, the UFC announced on Tuesday that Kape has pulled out of his rescheduled match against Nicolau, with the exact reason for the withdrawal still unknown.

Instead, Nicolau will now compete in a five-round main event against former title contender Alex Perez.

As the development came to light, fans expressed disappointment with Kape's withdrawal and quickly rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''It's comical at this point''

''I’m sick of this with Kape already. He’s good enough a fighter, but he has more cancelled fights than Paulo and it’s getting old.''

''Tell me a year ago that Kape would be the one pulling out back to back while Perez is fighting twice in a year I would have laughed in your face''

''Kape went from scary title contender to not being able to be fight ready''

The Brazilian won their first meeting, which took place at UFC Vegas 21 in March 2021, by a split decision over Kape. The two were previously scheduled to square off in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 84, however, the fight was called off the day before the event because Kape missed weight by three and a half pounds.

Kape has missed weight twice in flyweight contests, including a bout against Ode Osbourne in August 2021, where he exceeded the divisional limit by three pounds. In his last octagon outing, Kape defeated Felipe dos Santos at UFC 293 via unanimous decision in September 2023.

Manel Kape's eventful UFC career so far

Following yet another fight cancellation in his eventful career, Manel Kape, a flyweight from Portugal, now has more canceled fights than actual bouts during his time with the UFC.

Despite signing with the UFC in 2020, Kape, who had a strong stint in RIZIN, is only 4-2 in the octagon. As of January 2024, only six of the flyweight's 15 scheduled fights had occurred.

Even if he is somewhat to blame for the gray markings on his Tapology page, several of Kape's rivals have also withdrawn shortly before their arranged encounters. Currently, on a four-fight winning streak, he was on the verge of challenging for the title but had three opponents ranked in the top 10 of the division cancel a fight with him in 2023.