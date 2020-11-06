Miesha Tate excited about potential UFC light heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

The MMA world is split about Israel Adesanya's decision to go up a division and fight Jan Blachowicz at Light Heavyweight. However, Miesha Tate is one of those who is eager to see how the fight goes down between the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champions.

BREAKING: Dana White says that Israel Adesanya's next fight will be against Jan Blachowicz — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 1, 2020

Miesha Tate wants to see the superfight

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion spoke with RJ Clifford of MMA on SiriusXM. Tate said that she is more interested in the superfight between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz than seeing the two Champions fighting the respective top contenders of their divisions - Robert Whittaker and Thiago Santos.

"I think Adesanya vs. Blachowicz. Even though we're not super stoked on it, just because we have already seen Whittaker. That's the reason."

Miesha Tate said that the individual Championship fights would certainly help the divisions more. She also revealed what makes the Adesanya vs. Blachowicz superfight a more refreshing and interesting watch.

"The only hiccup in it is that we have already seen Whittaker, and it was pretty one-sided. Izzy really kind of demolished him. It doesn't mean that the second fight can't be different. Whittaker could maybe even go out there and win. But, it is a fight we have already seen, so I am more interested in the superfight."

The Jon Jones angle for Israel Adesanya

Another thing that makes the superfight more intriguing is the possibility of a Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya bout down the line. The two have been going back and forth on Twitter for months now, not shying away from delivering social media low blows.

The heated feud is expected to culminate in a colossal fight sometime in the future. Israel Adesanya fighting in Light Heavyweight only brings the possibility of that bout closer to reality, especially if Adesanya succeeds in becoming a two-division Champion by defeating Blachowicz.

Even though Jon Jones has said he is now eyeing a move up to Heavyweight, Miesha Tate believes Jon Jones would have a "vested interest" in the 205-pound division if Israel Adesanya is the new titleholder.

🔊 "Whittaker doesn't want to fight right now anyway... what's Adesanya supposed to do until then?" 👊@MieshaTate tells @RJcliffordMMA why she'd rather see the Adesanya/Blachowicz super-fight over both champions fighting in their respective divisions. pic.twitter.com/H3zgywMGHR — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) November 6, 2020

On the potential Robert Whittaker fight

The way Dana White put it at the press conference, it sounded like Robert Whittaker was unwilling to fight Israel Adesanya. But Whittaker has clarified multiple times that he is only taking the rest of the year off to spend time with his family and be there for his son's birth in January.

According to Miesha Tate, there is no point in keeping Israel Adesanya waiting till Whittaker is ready to fight again.

"What's Adesanya supposed to do until then? Who else is he gonna fight?"

According to Whittaker's timeline, he has no plans of fighting till March-April.