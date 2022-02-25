Miesha Tate's career earnings: How much has 'Cupcake' made from the UFC?

Miesha Tate is one of the finest and most popular fighters to ever grace the UFC octagon. She has made $1,632,000 in her time in the promotion thus far. However, this figure doesn't include pay-per-view and other bonuses. Tate has fought a total of 11 times in the organization.

She made her debut under the UFC banner at the TUF 17 Finale. Tate took home $78,000 in her loss to Cat Zingano.

She next fought Ronda Rousey at UFC 168. Tate earned a total of $103,000 for that contest. However, she lost the fight against 'Rowdy'.

In April 2014, Miesha Tate took on Liz Carmouche at UFC on Fox 11: Werdum vs. Browne. She earned her first win in the promotion with a decision over Carmouche. She pocketed a total of $56,000 for her efforts. A win against Rin Nakai followed, where Tate bagged $66,000.

'Cupcake' started to gather pace in her UFC career. She beat Sara McMann at UFC 183 next and was rewarded with $76,000 for her efforts.

Next up was Jessica Eye. Once again, Miesha Tate was victorious and took home a sum of $89,000. With the win over Eye, she earned another title shot, this time against Ronda Rousey's conqueror Holly Holm.

Tate submitted Holly Holm at UFC 196 to finally get crowned as a UFC champion. She earned a massive $172,000 in the most memorable night of her professional career.

Watch Miesha Tate's octagon interview at UFC 196:

'Cupcake' then faced Amanda Nunes at UFC 200 in her first title defense. She lost that fight via submission in the first round. However, this was the biggest payday of her career by a mile. Tate earned a whopping $540,000 that night.

Tate lost her next fight to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 and earned $60,000 for her efforts. Following the bout, the former bantamweight champion decided to take a break from her career.

She returned to action for the first time in almost five years when she fought Marion Reneau in July 2021. Tate had a triumphant return and earned a hefty sum of $261,000.

In her latest contest, Tate faced Ketlen Vieira. She lost the fight but earned a sum of $121,000. She has not competed since that bout in November 2021.

Watch the octagon interview with Tate following her loss against Vieira:

(All information is relayed from thesportsdaily.com. Actual numbers may vary.)

When is Miesha Tate back in action?

Tate has decided to drop down a weight class and fight at 125 lb next. Lauren Murphy will welcome the former bantamweight champion to the flyweight division.

In an interview with SiriusXM last month, Miesha Tate explained why she is moving down a weight class:

"I just started to think that 125 [lb] was the weight class I was always supposed to be in. When I started this, 125 [lb] was not an option... According to what these 125ers are walking around at now anyways, I am size relative to that weight class."

Watch Tate's interview with SiriusXM below:

Murphy and Tate are scheduled to clash at a UFC Fight Night event on May 14. The contest is set to be a five-round main event.

Murphy saw her five-fight win streak snapped in her last bout at UFC 266. She came up short against Valentina Shevchenko while challenging for the title.

Miesha Tate is also eyeing a shot against the flyweight champion. 'Cupcake' believes a win over Murphy will set her up for a clash with 'Bullet'.

Edited by Aziel Karthak