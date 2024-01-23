Miesha Tate slams trolls, says UFC 297 co-main event was “much more dynamic and closer to finishes” than Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland bout

Miesha Tate isn't letting negativity overshadow the UFC 297 co-main event. In a series of fiery social media posts, the former champion challenged the criticism surrounding Raquel Pennington's title victory over Mayra Bueno Silva.

The lack of pre-fight hype surrounding the bantamweight title clash didn't deter Tate, who expressed surprise at the fight's intensity:

Miesha Tate defends UFC 297 co-main event. [Image credits: @ufc and @̧mieshatate on Instagram]

"Man you guys are a tough crowd that fight was way better than I had anticipated, Raquel had such a long layoff I thought it would take her longer to find her rhythm. fight was busy and multiple sub attempts. Rocky almost KOd Mayra at one point. u all not paying attention #ufc297."

Not stopping there, Tate also challenged the notion that the main event was more exciting. In another post, she boldly stated:

"Well no disrespect but you can’t claim the main event was any more exciting. Solid fights but if we must compare I thought the co main was much more dynamic and much closer to finishes multiple times"

Miesha Tate reflects on rivalry with Ronda Rousey

The rivalry between Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey was once MMA's hottest feud, brimming with trash talk and raw emotion. But years later, with the dust settled and perspectives shifted, Tate has surprising words for her former nemesis.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Tate revealed a newfound appreciation for the role Rousey played in her career and the sport's growth:

"I look back at it with a lot of gratitude, if I can be honest. I’m so thankful that I had a rival like her because not everybody gets the opportunity to stand oppose somebody who can build a storyline alongside you. I can say that as my younger self, I definitely didn’t appreciate that as I do now and I’m grateful to have had somebody to push me and to push the sport."

"Ronda was a great adversary, she was what the sport really needed and she’s what I needed as well."

Check out Miesha Tate's comments on Ronda Rousey in the video below (03:02):